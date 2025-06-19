PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses with a personalised England shirt as he meets with the England Women's football team, the Lionesses, at St George's Park in Staffordshire, England. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Prime Minister has met the Lionesses to announce a new approach to physical education in schools - providing the next generation with the "opportunity to play - even for England one day".

Sir Keir Starmer met with the Lionesses at St. George's Park on Thursday, announcing a new approach to school sport.

The Prime Minister outlined new plans to give every child across the country equal access to high quality PE and sport as the government announces a new approach to school activity.

School's will have a renewed focus on sport, including equal access and two hours per week of physical education.

The Lionesses are currently preparing for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

The government has committed to publishing information about every school's sport and enrichment offer, which will be included in new 'school profiles' available for parents to see.

A national network will be developed to build strong collaborations between schools, local clubs and National Governing Bodies to identify and break down barriers to physical education for children who are less active - namely girls and pupils with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

The PM met with the Lionesses to discuss how the new approach will level the playing field for young girls and children with disabilities across the country.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, a driving force of the Lionesses’ equal access campaign, welcomed the announcement and said: “We want every young girl to have the opportunity to play football in school. This isn’t only about laying the foundations for future Lionesses to rise up, but also a chance for the power of football to help create change within the education system and set an example for equality.

“Only 50 per cent of secondary schools currently offer equal access to football for girls and boys. At such a crucial time in a young person’s life we cannot underestimate the positive impact football and sport can have on their physical and mental wellbeing.

“The PM’s announcement is an encouraging build upon the legacy of our EUROs win in 2022. We as Lionesses are eager to see the speedy introduction of these new proposals. A bright future is ahead.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I speak for the entire nation when I say good luck to our Lionesses for this summer’s EUROs. We will be behind you every step of the way.

“Not only have you made history, but you have inspired the next generation to find a sport they love. That’s why I’m delighted we are delivering on your call to ensure they have the opportunity to go on and play – maybe even for England one day.”