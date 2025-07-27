Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France title as Wout van Aert takes last stage

27 July 2025, 21:42

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium with second-placed Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and third-placed Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey.
Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium with second-placed Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and third-placed Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tadej Pogacar celebrated his fourth Tour de France title in Paris but was denied what would have been a stunning final stage victory as Wout van Aert rode away on the wet cobbles of Montmartre to win on the Champs-Elysees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pogacar looked keen to take what could prove to be a unique opportunity to win in yellow in Paris as the introduction of three ascents of the climb to Montmartre reshaped the usual final day procession, but Van Aert broke clear on the last time up to take the glory.

Although the general classification times had been neutralised in the soggy conditions, Pogacar still had to finish to secure his title yet was willing to risk it all on the greasy cobbles in pursuit of a fifth stage win of this Tour.

The Slovenian attacked each time up the narrow climb to whittle down a leading group to just a handful of riders, but had no response when Van Aert made his move 400 metres from the summit of the final ascent, winning solo by 19 seconds from Davide Ballerini.

"It was a special day out," said Van Aert, who took his 10th career stage win and first since 2022. "It is really special to win here on the Champs-Elysees once again and on the first occasion we climbed to Montmartre

Read More: Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey up Rue Lepic on the Butte de Montmartre during the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race.
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey up Rue Lepic on the Butte de Montmartre during the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Picture: Getty

.

"The rain made it quite sketchy but I managed to stay upright. I had the full support of my team and I really have to thank them, to keep believing in me over and over again...

"Going into the last climb, to leave it all out there was our plan and it worked."

Pogacar sat up to safely bring home the yellow jersey and beat his rival Jonas Vingegaard by a final margin of four minutes and 24 seconds, moving level with Chris Froome on four titles, one shy of the record jointly held by Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Jacques Anquetil.

"I'm just speechless to win a fourth Tour de France, six years in a row on the podium," the 26-year-old Pogacar said. "This one feels especially amazing and I'm super proud I can wear this yellow jersey.

Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the podium after stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race.
Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the podium after stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race. Picture: Getty

"I found myself in the front even though I didn't really have the energy to motivate myself to race today. I was really happy they neutralised the times in the GC, then it was more relaxed to race. I found myself in the front but hats off to Wout, he was incredibly strong."

German Florian Lipowitz finished third overall, some 11 minutes down on Pogacar and one minute 12 seconds ahead of 22-year-old Scot Oscar Onley who has enjoyed a breakout Tour.

On the 50th anniversary of the first Champs-Elysees finish, the Tour returned to the French capital after last year's enforced absence due to the Olympics. Race organisers had been inspired by those Games to add the climb to this day and were rewarded with a dramatic finish.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight

Terror probe launched as passengers pin down man causing disturbance on UK flight

The passenger train derailed in the Biberach district between the districts of Zweifaltendorf and Zell

At least four killed and others injured as passenger train derails in Germany

England players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.

Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry

'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

Exclusive
Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

'I don't know if my parents are alive': Son of British couple in Taliban jail pleads for their release amid 'heart attack' concerns
Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek, from London, posted a video onto their official Wellness Foundry page of them waiting at an airport gate

Mother of Air India crash victim ‘heartbroken’ after remains wrongly identified

Protest Continues In Epping At Hotel Used For Migrant Accommodation

Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest

upporters draped in red and white have been seen across Switzerland and England today ahead of the final.

England roars into Euros final: Royals lead nation's rally behind Lionesses ahead of showdown with Spain

Exclusive
The BMA is losing the support of the public and some of their own doctors over the resident doctors’ strike, James Murray has told LBC.

Doctors union ‘haemorrhaging public support’ over doctors strike, treasury minister tells LBC

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall

Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’

Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Brook Hotel protest outside with flags and signs during the demonstration.

Hundreds attend anti-immigration protest outside Norwich asylum hotel

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Leah Williamson of England in the gym during the England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Camp

Captain Leah Williamson hopes England show they are no ‘flash in the pan’ in Euros final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News