Police probe launched following deaths of British Superbike riders, 21 and 29, following in 'catastrophic' 11 bike crash

Owen Jenner86 and Shane Richardson died in the bike crash on Monday. Picture: Instagram / X : @OwenJenner86 @ShaneRRacing

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police investigation has been launched after two motorcycle riders died on Monday in what organisers described as a 'catastrophic' bike crash at British Superbike event in Cheshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British rider Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, from New Zealand, were killed in what's been described as a "major chain reaction" accident.

Owen Jenner, 21, was treated at the scene before being taken to the circuit's medical centre, however, organisers revealed he died from a "catastrophic head injury" before he could be taken to hospital.

Shane Richardson, 29, sustained severe chest injuries in the collision, and was treated at the scene before being transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital, however, organisers have revealed he died en-route.

It happened on the first lap of the race as the riders exited turn one.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, sustained "significant injuries" in the accident, according to Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), who lead circuit operations at Oulton Park.

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police," the force said in a statement.

Read more: Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton and Diana Ross storm the red carpet - as Rihanna debuts baby bump

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship, 86, Owen Jenner, Completely Motorbikes / Affinity. Picture: Alamy

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, with subsequent updates from organisers revealing he is being treated for "significant back and abdominal injuries".

Five others from the British Supersport race were taken for medical treatment at the track's on-site medical centre, however, none required further hospital treatment.

A statement from MSVR read: "At the start of this afternoon’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling. The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"Owen Jenner, 21, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment he died from a catastrophic head injury.

"Shane Richardson, 29, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

"Tom Tunstall, 47, was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries."

Riders Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker and George Edwards were involved in the incident but did not sustain any injuries.

The British Supersport Championship features 600cc machines, with the event acting as the the main support class to the blue riband professional British Superbikes series.

Monday's deadlt Oulton Park event was the opening round of the 2025 championship, with riders touring circuits up and down the UK.