Former Premier League Champions Leicester City relegated following 1-0 defeat to Liverpool

20 April 2025, 19:20 | Updated: 20 April 2025, 19:30

Leicester City players dejected during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday April 20, 2025.
Leicester City players dejected during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday April 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Premier League Champions Leicester have been relegated following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The home side had a draw ripped from their grasp at the King Power Stadium - a win that saw the Reds move within touching distance of the title.

The Foxes will join Southampton in their return to the Championship following Sunday's disappointing result.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the Liverpool hero, driving home a 76th-minute winner, five minutes after being introduced as a substitute following nearly six weeks out through injury.

Liverpool will be crowned English champions for the 20th time if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but Arne Slot’s side could wrap up the title in front of their fans next Sunday when Tottenham visit Anfield.

The league-leaders could now clinch the title if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace in their midweek clash.

Liverpool fans follow the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Liverpool fans follow the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Picture: Alamy

Leicester became the first side in Premier League history to go nine consecutive home games without scoring a goal.

Foxes defender Conor Coady told Sky Sports: “We’ve not been good enough all year. As a club we haven’t done enough.

“But we’ve got to look ourselves as players in the mirror and try and put this club in a better position in the summer.

“From minute one this season we haven’t been at a level to compete in the Premier League. It’s devastating.”

Alexander-Arnold was seen to celebrate in front of the Liverpool fans after the first left-footed goal of his senior career.

He described it as one of the best moments at the club.

“Being so close to winning the title now and my first game back after injury it was an important game for me,” he said.

“I was excited to be back. I’ve put in a lot of hard the last few weeks to get back fit.

“I’m eager to play and I was happy to contribute with the goal, it was a big one. I think we’re one win away now, very close.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Picture date: Wednesday April 16, 2025.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep Liverpool waiting for title

Zelenskyy accuses Putin of violating 'Easter truce' following Russia's pledge to cease 'all military operations' in Ukraine

Zelenskyy accuses Putin of violating 'Easter truce' following Russia's pledge to cease 'all military operations'
FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

'We will not surrender': Netanyahu insists Israel will continue Gaza war 'until Hamas are no longer able to control' strip
File photo dated 11/09/18 of models of a man and woman standing on a pile of coins and bank notes. More than a third (35%) of Gen-Z adults aged 18 to 21 worry about their finances every day, according to research for a major bank.

One third of 18 to 21-year-olds in the UK ‘worry about money every day’, study finds

Trans rights protestors deface Millicent Fawcett statue as thousands take to streets following Supreme Court ruling

Trans rights protestors deface Millicent Fawcett statue as thousands take to UK streets following Supreme Court ruling
Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1.

Personal trainer who caused A1 police crash 'drove to work two days later' despite having no license
Clodagh Rodgers, auch Cloda Rogers, Sängerin aus Nordirland, 1971 sang sie für Großbritannien beim Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, hier bei einem Auftritt, 1971. Clodagh Rodgers, aka Cloda Rogers, Singer from Northern Ireland, in 1971.

Eurovision star Clodagh Rodgers dies aged 78

Nicola Coughlan poses for photographers upon arrival at the BFI Flare Opening Gala for the film 'The Wedding Banquet' in London, Wednesday, March. 19, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £100,000 for trans charity following trans gender ruling

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Putin declares 'Easter truce' in Ukraine as Russia pledges to cease 'all military operations' until Monday
Croatian footballer Nikola Pokrivac

Tributes pour in as former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac dies in horror car accident

