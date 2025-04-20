Former Premier League Champions Leicester City relegated following 1-0 defeat to Liverpool

Leicester City players dejected during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday April 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Premier League Champions Leicester have been relegated following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The home side had a draw ripped from their grasp at the King Power Stadium - a win that saw the Reds move within touching distance of the title.

The Foxes will join Southampton in their return to the Championship following Sunday's disappointing result.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the Liverpool hero, driving home a 76th-minute winner, five minutes after being introduced as a substitute following nearly six weeks out through injury.

Liverpool will be crowned English champions for the 20th time if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but Arne Slot’s side could wrap up the title in front of their fans next Sunday when Tottenham visit Anfield.

The league-leaders could now clinch the title if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace in their midweek clash.

Read more: Masters champion Rory McIlroy to return to action for New Orleans title defence

Read more: Holger Rune stuns Carlos Alcaraz to win Barcelona Open and return to top 10

Liverpool fans follow the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Picture: Alamy

Leicester became the first side in Premier League history to go nine consecutive home games without scoring a goal.

Foxes defender Conor Coady told Sky Sports: “We’ve not been good enough all year. As a club we haven’t done enough.

“But we’ve got to look ourselves as players in the mirror and try and put this club in a better position in the summer.

“From minute one this season we haven’t been at a level to compete in the Premier League. It’s devastating.”

Alexander-Arnold was seen to celebrate in front of the Liverpool fans after the first left-footed goal of his senior career.

He described it as one of the best moments at the club.

“Being so close to winning the title now and my first game back after injury it was an important game for me,” he said.

“I was excited to be back. I’ve put in a lot of hard the last few weeks to get back fit.

“I’m eager to play and I was happy to contribute with the goal, it was a big one. I think we’re one win away now, very close.”