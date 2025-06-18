Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Full list revealed as Liverpool begin title defence against Bournemouth

Champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Liverpool will begin the defence of their Premier League title by facing Bournemouth at home on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arne Slot's side will feature in the league's curtain raiser on Friday, August 15, having won the league in the Dutchman's first year in charge.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United have been handed an immediate challenging test with a home game against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come the following day at home against newly-promoted Burnley, while Sunderland’s return to the top flight also begins at home on August 16 against West Ham.

Championship winners Leeds have been given the Monday night slot for a clash with Everton at Elland Road.

The full list of fixtures can be found here.

Here’s how our 2025/26 Premier League season shapes up 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/8vIQxkj4C4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2025

Other fixtures on the opening weekend see Aston Villa face Newcastle at Villa Park in the early kick-off on the Saturday, while Manchester City will look to bounce back from a rare trophy less season when they travel to Wolves in the tea-time kick off.

Everton’s first Premier League match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium comes the following weekend against Brighton.

It could be a testing start for Liverpool, with a home game against Arsenal on the third weekend ahead of the first international break of the new term.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign comes immediately after the break, on the weekend of September 13 at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s new-look team will hope to stamp their authority after a difficult season.

September 20 appears to be a huge weekend for fixtures, with City travelling to Arsenal, the Merseyside derby take place at Anfield and a meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.

We'll kick off our 2025/26 campaign with a #PL classic 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/49gCDWrrSq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 18, 2025

Burnley appear to have the most tricky start of the promoted sides, with Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa all among their first eight fixtures, while they also face clashes with Leeds and Sunderland.

The weekend of October 18 will be immediately marked in the diaries of Manchester United and Liverpool fans, with the rivals clashing at Anfield.

The first meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool comes the weekend of November 8 at the Etihad Stadium, with the first north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham taking place the other side of the international break at the Emirates.

The north-east derby, meanwhile, returns to the Premier League the weekend of December 13 when Newcastle make the short trip to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The first weekend of the new year will see matches between Leeds and Manchester United and Manchester City and Chelsea, with Arsenal facing Liverpool the following midweek.

The season, which consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, will conclude on Sunday, 24 May. Picture: LBC

Notable fixtures in the second half of the season include the second Manchester derby at Old Trafford the weekend of January 17, while Liverpool host Manchester City the weekend of February 7.

Everton fans will have to wait until the weekend of April 18 for the first Merseyside derby at their new home, with Arsenal also travelling to Manchester City in that round of fixtures.

The season, which consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, will conclude on Sunday, 24 May.

During the festive period, clubs will not be asked to play twice in less than 60 hours.

Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full

All times BST

Friday, 15 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30)

Brighton v Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland v West Ham (15:00)

Tottenham v Burnley (15:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August

Leeds v Everton (20:00)