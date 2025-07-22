Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

22 July 2025, 11:43

Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City
Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City. Picture: Press release

By William Mata

Burnley are challenging for the title and Manchester City are set to be relegated, at least in our table to Premier League home kits that have been released for 2025/26.

The Women’s Euro 2025 tournament is still on for another fortnight and the Fifa Club World Cup has only just finished, but such is the never ending nature of football, that we are already onto the next thing.

Kit launches have dominated social media this week, with Arsenal players on Monday gushing over their new blue shirt - safe in the knowledge they will not need to pay £85 (for the shirt alone, minus a name) for the privilege of wearing it.

Shirt sales are a major money spinner for clubs, with their impact said to even influence transfer strategy, something Real Madrid owner Florentino Pérez is said to be very aware of.

But quality and aesthetically pleasing shirts can become folklore among fans and still sell for top prices decades later.

Not every team has yet launched its threads. The apparently cash-flush Liverpool are said to be in agreement with Adidas to launch its new kits, while Sunderland has an away but not yet a home shirt (reports are unconfirmed that it’s been postponed to avoid confusion with Brentford).

Here is the unofficial Premier League table for how we rate the 2025/26 home kit - ranked from best to worst.

1. Newcastle

The Magpies' new shirts have a cool black and white stripe fade effect that is slightly reminiscent of mid-2000s Milan. The light blue collar is also a nice touch to give the classic cut a slight refresh.

2. Burnley

The Lancashire side are back in the big time with their best ever shirt, in our opinion. In the past Burnley have rocked a bold and unsubtle claret colour but the 2025/26 top has a more textured and pastel shade that fans will hope to see in the Premier League for as long as possible.

3. Brentford

Their manager has gone to Spurs, their star striker has left for Manchester United, and their captain has gone to Arsenal. But it’s not all bad news for Brentford, as this retro Joma kit is a winner in our eyes.

4. Brighton

Nike has not reinvented the wheel here, but it is very possible to design a bad kit for Brighton. Thankfully, this is a keeper and the blue and white stripes swapping sides under the sponsor’s logo is a nice touch.

5. Crystal Palace

A marginal loser of the M23 derby, Crystal Palace fans should feel happy with their new kit, which manufacturers Macron have shown to look busy, but not overcluttered.

6. Manchester United

The Red Devils will be needing to shift a few of these to help reimburse big money signings of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Luckily, this is a return to form on the kit front. It remains to be seen if it can inspire Ruben Amorim’s side up the table.

7. Aston Villa

Moving into the solid but unspectacular tier, Adidas has not made major changes to last year’s design - but why mess with a winning formula?

8. Tottenham

Yes, after their worst Premier League finishing position - Spurs have qualified for the Champions League after winning the Europa League, their first trophy since 2008. They’ll be showing off a chic and simple design in the top club competition, with Nike stacking the logos into a solid 1-1-1 formation.

9. Chelsea

The shirt that has already seen World Club Cup success will now be taken to Turf Moor and the Stadium of Light. Still sans a major sponsor, the blue colour is split into lots of patterns and effects that you are able to see from man-marking distance.

10. West Ham

West Ham are not sponsored by Ronseal, but Umbro sure know how to deliver a bog-standard kit - and have done once again with this no-frills design. They will at least be wearing an away shirt for trips to Burnley and Aston Villa.

11. Bournemouth

Another Umbro-made lesson in the average, Bournemouth have sought to add some pizazz missing from the shirt by launching it with a Lord of the Rings-style volcano graphic.

12. Arsenal

A spot-the-difference from last year’s kit, Declan Rice and co. saved their enthusiasm for unboxing the slightly more exciting away shirt.

13. Everton

The nice colour design deserved better than this football shirt equivalent of the most boring member of an office wearing a new patterned tie to the Christmas party.

14. Leeds

The shirt is fine but the Red Bull branding does not give this one wings - but rather leads you to roll your eyes at the overmarketing of the brand.

15. Wolverhampton

It’s the only gold kit in the league and surely an open goal of a template to get right, but SUDU (the manufacturer, not an obscure signing) have kicked a sitter into row Z here.

16. Manchester City

For all of their wealth, does this white sash on the light blue make City look a little… cheap?

17. Nottingham Forest

With apologies to Forest fans, the combination of the fussy collar, the emblem around the badge, and the ‘uncertain if they’re meant to be there’ stripes on the front - this is a poor effort. It means that Adidas has shirts at the top and bottom of the table.

