Premier League reveal change to summer transfer window

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Premier League have revealed there will be two separate transfer windows this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new regulations will come into place ahead of the 2025-26 season after they were agreed at a meeting between club owners and executives in central London today.

As part of the new rules, there will be the first, early window, which opens between June 1 and June 10.

That window will then close, before activity can resume from June 16 all the way through to September 1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Brilliant Reece James free kick sees England continue 100% record under Tuchel after 3-0 win over Latvia

Read More: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'agrees to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid'

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window.

“The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.

”The current rulebook, in place for this season, state that the summer window should start “at midnight on the date 12 weeks prior to the date on which it is to conclude”.

The earlier window is in response to the new rules in place for the inaugural Club World Cup this summer.

That tournament runs from June 14 to July 13, with FIFA allowing national associations who have Club World Cup participants to open a special transfer window between June 1 and June 10 where clubs will be allowed to sign players.

The Premier League has two representatives at the Club World Cup in Manchester City and Chelsea.

Within the competition's regulations, two more players can then be added to squads during an in-tournament window between June 27 and July 3.

Elsewhere, the decision to leave the second transfer window open until September 1 comes despite speculation that it was set to be closed before the season begun.

The 2025-26 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 16, more than two weeks before the September 1 deadline.