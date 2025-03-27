Premier League reveal change to summer transfer window

27 March 2025, 13:51

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer
Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Premier League have revealed there will be two separate transfer windows this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new regulations will come into place ahead of the 2025-26 season after they were agreed at a meeting between club owners and executives in central London today.

As part of the new rules, there will be the first, early window, which opens between June 1 and June 10.

That window will then close, before activity can resume from June 16 all the way through to September 1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer
Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Brilliant Reece James free kick sees England continue 100% record under Tuchel after 3-0 win over Latvia

Read More: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'agrees to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid'

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window.

“The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.

”The current rulebook, in place for this season, state that the summer window should start “at midnight on the date 12 weeks prior to the date on which it is to conclude”.

The earlier window is in response to the new rules in place for the inaugural Club World Cup this summer. 

That tournament runs from June 14 to July 13, with FIFA allowing national associations who have Club World Cup participants to open a special transfer window between June 1 and June 10 where clubs will be allowed to sign players.

The Premier League has two representatives at the Club World Cup in Manchester City and Chelsea.

Within the competition's regulations, two more players can then be added to squads during an in-tournament window between June 27 and July 3.

Elsewhere, the decision to leave the second transfer window open until September 1 comes despite speculation that it was set to be closed before the season begun.

The 2025-26 campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 16, more than two weeks before the September 1 deadline.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

TV Baftas 2025 nominations in full as Baby Reindeer leads the way

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.

Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large

The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions

Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets

Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce

Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop
Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'

'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands
A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Rise in mutant 'super gonorrhoea' cases in England, as health chiefs urge Brits to stay safe
The retired sports star, 36, issued a plea to the government to reverse plans to slash gluten-free prescriptions in parts of the UK.

Rebecca Adlington reveals she is battling life-changing disease as she makes plea to Downing Street
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

'Gaslit and underwhelmed': Welfare cuts & slow growth - what we learned from the Spring Statement
Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania
Mohammed Farraj

Medical student died in 'tragic accident' while misusing gym equipment

Reeves

Donald Trump's threat of tariffs could knock percentage point off UK GDP as Reeves paints gloomy forecast for growth
More than £220 worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs were stolen.

Thief who stole 335 Cadbury Creme Eggs from Tesco slapped with county ban and 12-month suspended sentence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News