Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Henry Moore

Prince William has met with England coach Thomas Tuchel as the German prepares to take his first training camp with the Three Lions.

The Prince of Wales grinned as he welcomed the German football coach to Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace posted an image of the prince and Tuchel shaking hands, alongside the message: "Great to meet new @England men's manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team", followed by a flexed bicep emoji.

The German, who has also previously managed Paris St Germain and Chelsea, became only the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello when given the job last year.

Labelling it an "honour", the German manager explained taking up the role ahead of England's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is a "huge privilege".

Tuchel will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, who is currently the assistant manager for the Portugal national team under Roberto Martínez.

Following the news, the Prince of Wales wished the Three Lions' new boss the best of luck, telling him: "We're all behind you!"

William, patron of the Football Association, said in a personal message posted by Kensington Palace's social media: "Exciting times for @England, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.

"Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we're all behind you! W."

After being given the Three Lions job, Tuchel said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

"I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."