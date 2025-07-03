Prince William 'deeply saddened’ at Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s death

3 July 2025, 14:06

By Ella Bennett

The Prince of Wales has expressed his deep sadness at the death of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, sending his condolences to all who knew him.

Prince William, who is patron of the FA, said in a personal message on social media: “As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W.”

Jota died in Spain after a Lamborghini he was travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout.

Tributes from the football world and beyond flooded in for the 28-year-old, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago.

Jota was found dead alongside his brother Andre Silva following the crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated” by the news and that it was an “unimaginable loss”.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Liverpool fans started leaving tributes outside Anfield on Thursday morning – with flowers being laid with messages including “Thanks for everything, Diogo”.

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

He joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 – winning three major trophies.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo said he wishes Jota’s family “all the strength in the world” following the Liverpool forward’s death.

A translated version of his message on Instagram said: “Doesn’t make any sense.

“Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married.

“To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

“I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

