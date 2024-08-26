'A true gentleman': Wayne Rooney & Prince William lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, 76, dies

Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Wayne Rooney and the Prince of Wales led tributes to former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson following his death aged 76.

Prince William paid tribute to former England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson following his death, hailing him as a “true gentleman of the game.”

The Swede, who had been battling cancer, was the first foreign manager of the English national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments in succession, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006.

He was appointed after a successful career in club management, notably in Italy, where he won a Serie A and cup double, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup, with Lazio.

Writing on X, Prince William, who is also the head of the FA, paid tribute to the Swede, writing: "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson.

"I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W."

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76. Picture: Alamy

Taking to X, England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said: "Rest in peace, Sven.

"A special man. Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice.

"Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends."

Rooney's teammate David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to the coach, revealing the last words they spoke to each other.

Posting on Instagram, Beckham said: "We laughed, we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye...

Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm & a true gentleman.

"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family.

"Thank you Sven and in your last words to me: 'It will be ok'."

Tributes paid to football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

In early 2024 he revealed he had only a year to live "at best" after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He became the first foreign manager of the England men's football team in 2001 - and says he was shocked to be offered the job.

A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning, surrounded by his family.

He returned to the World Cup with Ivory Coast in 2010 and also had spells in charge of Manchester City and Leicester among stints in several other countries in a lengthy career.

He was never far away from the headlines during his time in England where, apart from football, his private life was a seemingly endless source of fascination for newspapers.

The Swede managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

Prince William (Prince of Wales and President of The Football Association) seen during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Oly. Picture: Alamy

Eriksson also had spells in charge of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

After retiring as a player at the age of 27, Eriksson began his managerial career with Degerfors in 1977 before joining fellow Swedish side Gothenburg, where he won the Swedish title, two Swedish cups and the 1981 Uefa Cup.

He then went on to enjoy two spells with Portuguese giants Benfica as well as managing Italian sides Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio - where he won seven trophies including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup.