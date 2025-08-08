Rainbow armbands to be ditched after Premier League ends partnership with Stonewall

By Danielle Desouza

The Premier League is ending its partnership with LGBTQ+ inclusion charity Stonewall, and it is understood that rainbow armbands will no longer be worn by captains this season.

The Premier League and charity began working together in 2014.

As part of that campaign, captains were asked to wear rainbow-coloured armbands and all players given the option to wear rainbow-coloured bootlaces.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, the partnership has now concluded and the league will instead develop its own campaign during LGBTQ+ history month in February, drawing on the increased in-house expertise of the league and its clubs.

It is understood captain’s armbands will not play a part in any new campaign, or on campaigns around other topics either.

During last season’s Rainbow Laces campaign, the Football Association issued a reminder to Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi about kit regulations after he wore a rainbow armband that had the words ‘I love Jesus’ written on it.

The FA did not take further action when he wore a similar armband in a subsequent match.

The FA did not get involved at all in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who chose to wear a standard captain’s armband in the two matches covered by last season’s campaign owing to his religious beliefs.

It is understood Stonewall’s campaign will continue via the charity’s other Rainbow Laces partners.

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “Rainbow Laces has helped improve LGBTQ+ inclusion, acceptance and participation in sport at all levels, whether player, participant or fan.

"Rainbow Laces has helped to significantly shift the dial and while it can still prove difficult for elite players themselves to be openly LGBTQ+on the pitch, there are now some role models; at the grassroots level it is easier to participate and as a fan the LGBTQ+ community has increasingly felt more accepted.

"Over the years, Rainbow Laces has benefited from a wide range of partners with a natural ebb and flow reflecting cultural and sporting changes.

"Alongside other sporting bodies the FA has been instrumental in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion at the grassroots level and more recently the Women’s Super League has taken up the mantle as the women’s game has grown – enabling Rainbow Laces to reach more diverse audiences.

"Increasingly, the younger generation – where one in 10 identify as LGBTQ+ – are focusing on fitness, health and mental wellbeing.

"Enabling LGBTQ+ inclusion and participation in sport remains vital; Rainbow Laces and its sporting partners will remain at the centre of those efforts in the years to come."