Marcus Rashford among five players who have told Man Utd they want to leave club

4 July 2025, 18:20

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of five players who have told the club they want to leave Old Trafford this summer, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all informed United they see their futures lying elsewhere.

United have responded by delaying their scheduled return for pre-season training until the end of July to allow them time to find new clubs.

Should none of the players secure a new deal elsewhere before the end of the month, they will be welcomed back to Carrington, where they will continue to have full access to medical and training support.

It is understood summer signing Matheus Cunha will be given the number 10 shirt for next season and United have informed Rashford’s representatives of the decision.

Rashford scored four goals in 17 appearances during his time at Villa Park, but the Midlands club decided not to activate the £40million option to buy him.

The 27-year-old, who fell out of favour at United under head coach Ruben Amorim, is reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona and does not want a move to London, ruling out the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

There is also reported interest from Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia for the player, who has scored 17 goals in 62 appearances for England.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Old Trafford
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Old Trafford. Picture: Alamy

Garnacho, who made his first-team debut for United as a 17-year-old in 2022 after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has scored 16 goals in 93 Premier League appearances.

But his relationship with Amorim has also deteriorated after he vented his frustration on social media following his omission from United’s starting line-up in their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The Argentinian has been linked with both Chelsea and Italian champions Napoli.

Antony failed to justify his huge price tag at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax in an £82million deal in 2022, but he rediscovered top form after joining Real Betis on loan in January.

Jordan Sancho of Man United
Jordan Sancho of Man United. Picture: Alamy

Sancho has also endured a difficult spell at United following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021.

His only appearance for United since his fall out with former boss Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2023 came in the 2024 Community Shield against Manchester City.

After spending last season on loan at Chelsea, the Londoners opted to pay a £5m fine rather than sign Sancho permanently for £25m. He has been reported to have held talks with Juventus.

Malacia, signed for £13m from Feyenoord in 2022, made three Premier League appearances for United last season before switching to PSV Eindhoven on loan.

