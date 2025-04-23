Reading owner granted further extension to complete sale of club

23 April 2025, 09:11

Reading fans protesting against the club's owner Dai Yongge
Reading fans protesting against the club's owner Dai Yongge. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Reading owner Dai Yongge has been granted a further extension until May 5 to complete his sale of the club, the EFL has announced.

The Chinese businessman has been disqualified under the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test and had been given until Tuesday to divest or risk the imposition of sanctions, including the possibility of the Sky Bet League One club being suspended from the competition.

However, the EFL has now granted a fresh extension after acknowledging further progress has been made towards a sale.

Reading fans invade the pitch during a protest against Dai Yongge in January 2024
Reading fans invade the pitch during a protest against Dai Yongge in January 2024. Picture: Alamy

Reading said on April 9 they were in “advanced talks” with a new prospective buyer, understood to be former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig.

On Tuesday the club said in a statement the terms of a sale had been agreed “between the club’s current owner and the buyer, whose identity must remain confidential at this stage.”

The statement continued: “Both parties will now work to complete the necessary steps to complete the takeover.

The buying party will be supporting the club’s immediate financial obligations until the transaction is complete, and as such, day-to-day running of the club will be unaffected.”

Couhig had been close to agreeing a deal with Dai last year before the sale process collapsed late on.

The Royals have been placed under a number of transfer embargoes and been handed points deductions totalling 18 points under Dai’s ownership.

The club are in contention to reach the play-offs, and sit outside the top six only on goal difference with two matches to go.

