Real Madrid ready to pay Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play in next month's Club World Cup

Real Madrid have made an initial approach to Liverpool over signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup, it is understood.

Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday morning, just over a week after helping the Reds secure a 20th English title, that he would be leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer in the summer.

Madrid have long been touted as his likeliest destination and it is understood contact has been made to hasten his arrival at the Bernabeu.

The right back's contract expires on June 30 and it is understood the Spanish giants are willing to pay so they can sign him early. Picture: Alamy

The 26-year-old right-back's Anfield deal expires officially on June 30, but the Spanish club would like to have him in the squad for the summer tournament in the United States. They have group games on June 18, 22 and 26.

It is likely a fee would need to be agreed to persuade Liverpool to do business, but there is no indication yet as to whether they are prepared to push things forward.

Alexander-Arnold broke the news, which has been anticipated ever since Real were strongly linked with the England international in January, in an emotional post on social media.

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season," he wrote on X.

"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven't spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team's best interests, which was securing No.20.

"This club has been my whole life - my whole world - for 20 years. I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die."

It is understood Alexander-Arnold would have become the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League had he accepted Liverpool's improved terms.

Conversations with the player's agent began before Arne Slot arrived as head coach last summer, but while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk did recently agree new deals, talks with Alexander-Arnold's camp were less fruitful.

Jamie Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, articulated the views of many fans when he suggested Alexander-Arnold running down his contract would lower his standing with the club's supporters.

"With Monday's statement, the unconditional support Alexander-Arnold enjoyed from the Kop when he was fully committed to Liverpool has gone," he wrote in the Telegraph.

"Players are loved even more when they genuinely mean it when they say they do not want to play for anyone else. If that image of the home-grown talent living the dream is an illusion, people feel let down."