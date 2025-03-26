Rebecca Adlington reveals she is battling life-changing disease as she makes plea to Downing Street

26 March 2025, 23:54

The retired sports star, 36, issued a plea to the government to reverse plans to slash gluten-free prescriptions in parts of the UK.
The retired sports star, 36, issued a plea to the government to reverse plans to slash gluten-free prescriptions in parts of the UK. Picture: Instagram, Getty

By Henry Moore

Olympic star and sports broadcaster Rebecca Adlington has revealed to fans she is battling coeliac disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an emotional post to fans, the Olympic swimmer revealed her life-changing diagnosis as she opened up about battling the autoimmune disorder.

She said: "Hello everyone. As someone newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learnt how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition.

"But in some areas, these prescriptions are totally being cut.

"Coeliac UK is handing a petition to Number 10 to make sure we're heard, so please sign and share the petition today."

Adlington’s emotional plea was shared by Coeliac UK and captioned: "On Wednesday 19 March, we delivered the petition directly to 10 Downing Street, presenting our call for action to the UK Government."

They also added: "We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who signed the petition, helping us push this crucial cause forward, and to all those who supported our campaign, including the brilliant @beckadlington, for her incredible backing.​"

Fans flooded the comment section with support for the beloved swimmer, with one person writing: "Yes @beckadlington. thanks for helping to raise awareness. Gluten-free food should be affordable and accessible to EVERYONE who needs it."

Another added: "So good to have someone famous helping to raise awareness. Well done Becky."

"Let's keep raising awareness x thank you Rebecca xx," a third added.

Those with Coeliac disease become seriously ill if they eat foods containing gluten.

For sufferers, gluten "damages the gut (small intestine) so the body cannot properly take in nutrients,” the NHS writes.

