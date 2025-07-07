Ricky Hatton announces comeback bout after over a decade out of boxing

Ricky Hatton, who is set for another comeback later this year - well over a decade since his last professional fight. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

British boxing great Ricky Hatton is set for another comeback later this year – well over a decade since his last professional fight.

The 46-year-old former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion confirmed he will take on United Arab Emirates fighter Eisa Al Dah on December 2 in a middleweight showdown in Dubai.

Hatton, who has confirmed the contest will be held over eight three-minute rounds, retired in 2012 after losing to Vyacheslav Senchenko, which was itself a comeback after three years out of the sport.

The Mancunian was supposed to be in Dubai to officially announce the fight with Al Dah but had to appear by video link instead after accidentally injuring his eye last week with his sunglasses.

He said: “I’m really devastated that I couldn’t be there with everyone. I’d much rather be in the Dubai sun rather than the Manchester rain. (But) I’m very much looking forward to (the fight).”

Al Dah, also 46, has won eight of his 11 fights and he vowed an all-action encounter against Hatton.

He said: “Trust me, this fight will not be like the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight” – referencing the widely-panned bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the ex-world heavyweight champion last November.

Hatton was a unified world champion at light-welterweight, beating IBF champion Kostya Tszyu and WBA titlist Carlos Maussa in 2005, before claiming the WBA welterweight strap in 2006 by outpointing Luis Collazo.

Huge swathes of fans followed him to Las Vegas as he fought and was beaten by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which led to Hatton battling drink and drug problems and a slide into depression that left him feeling suicidal.

After a return against Senchenko and finishing with a record of 45 wins and three defeats, Hatton turned his hand to training although he did have an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022.

He told 11.11 management on its Instagram: “I’m absolutely delighted to say I’m stepping in the ring to give it another go.

“It’s been well-documented I’ve had my struggles but I’m in a really good place now, loving life, trying to bring the next champions through. But the opportunity has come for me to get in the ring and do it again.”