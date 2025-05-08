Rio Ferdinand to miss Man Utd tie after posting picture from hospital bed

Rio Ferdinand to miss punditry duty after being hospitalised. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Rio Ferdinand will not be part of TNT Sports' coverage team for Manchester United's Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford on Thursday night after he was hospitalised by a sickness bug.

It is understood the bug also affected other members of Ferdinand's family and while no update has been issued so far on Thursday about whether he remains in hospital or not, it is understood he will not be on punditry duties for United's second leg against Athletic Bilbao.

Ferdinand posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed on Wednesday evening saying he was "gutted" to be missing this week's European semi-finals.

"Wishing the team all the best - I'll be watching every minute from the iPad!" he wrote on his official X account.

Bruno Fernandes and Rio Ferdinand seen during UEFA Europa League semifinal game between teams of Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United. Picture: Alamy

TNT responded with a message on their own X account which read: "Get well soon, Rio."

He later posted about the penalty award against Arsenal in their Champions League semi-final defeat to Paris St Germain, describing it as a "horrendous decision".

Former West Ham and Leeds defender Ferdinand made 455 Manchester United appearances and won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and a Club World Cup during a glittering 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

United lead the tie against Bilbao 3-0 heading into the home leg, making them the overwhelming favourites to secure a place in the May 21 final, which will be held in Bilbao.

TNT Sports and Ferdinand's representatives have been approached for comment.