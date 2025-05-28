Rio Ferdinand to step down from TNT Sports after 10 years: “Time for the next chapter”

28 May 2025, 13:13

The ex-Manchester United defender, 46, has worked for the broadcaster since 2015, when it was known as BT Sport
The ex-Manchester United defender, 46, has worked for the broadcaster since 2015, when it was known as BT Sport. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Rio Ferdinand has announced he will leave his pundit role at TNT Sports at the end of this season.

The ex-Manchester United defender, 46, has worked for the broadcaster since 2015, when it was known as BT Sport.

He has acted as the face of the channel during this 10 year period, operating as both a pundit and co-commentator for domestic and European football games.

But the former England captain will hang up the microphone after Saturday's Champions League final between Inter Milan and PSG in Munich.

Announcing his decision via a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, Ferdinand said: "After 10 incredible years. I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League final.

“Since retiring from football it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sports and TNT Sports.

“To everyone at TNT Sports, we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday, and for now all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals.

“The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to following its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead.

The former England captain will hang up the microphone after Saturday's Champions League final between Inter Milan and PSG in Munich
The former England captain will hang up the microphone after Saturday's Champions League final between Inter Milan and PSG in Munich. Picture: Instagram

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family and my management company New Era for their ongoing support.

“They have supported me to travel all over Europe following the best players and watching the best matches. For a football fan like me, it's been a dream come true.

“As I turn the page to the next chapter. I carry with me countless memories.

“I'm excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests.

“I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities. Thank you once again for everything.”

Despite this announcement, Saturday's final is unlikely to be the last time we see Ferdinand working for TNT, as sources have told the Sun he could return to the channel in the future.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand and Kate Ferdinand . Picture: Alamy

Whether it is as a guest or in a permanent role is said to be entirely his decision.

For the time being, Ferdinand can concentrate on his own media channels, which have become increasingly popular.

He will also have more time to spend with his wife Kate and their two biological children.

The couple have also raise three kids from Ferdinand's first marriage to late partner Rebecca, who tragically died from cancer in 2015.

