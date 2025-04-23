Returning Ronnie O'Sullivan races to emphatic win over arch rival Ali Carter

23 April 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 16:41

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to beating Ali Carter during day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.
Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to beating Ali Carter during day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Ronnie O'Sullivan made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The seven-time champion, who has not played on the professional tour since he crashed out of the Championship League in January, looked close to his best as he swiftly set up a last-16 clash against Pang Junxu.

Carter had done well to pull within one by the end of Tuesday's opening session, but he failed to score a point in the first two frames upon the resumption as O'Sullivan dispatched breaks of 59 and 117 to extend his lead to 7-4.

Carter blew it again in the 12th frame, running out of position on 28, and, clearly in no mood to hang around, O'Sullivan produced a clearance of 74 followed by his second century of the day to head into the interval one frame from victory.

Ronnie O'Sullivan shakes hands with Ali Carter after winning their match, on day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.
Ronnie O'Sullivan shakes hands with Ali Carter after winning their match, on day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship

It was a far cry from a forgettable opening session in which O'Sullivan had benefited from a series of errors by Carter to carve out his relatively rusty first-day lead.

Confirmation of O'Sullivan's progress duly arrived in the fifth frame of the day as a 131 total clearance wrapped up what was an ultimately emphatic victory over his former foe.

Pang became the sixth and final Chinese player to reach the last 16 after completing a 10-7 win over his compatriot and 12th seed, Zhang Anda.

The 25-year-old was beaten 10-7 by O'Sullivan on his Crucible debut two years ago but has improved since and reached his second ranking semi-final at the Northern Ireland Open in October.

"The pressure was huge at the start and I didn't perform well in the first session," Pang said. "But after falling behind, I relaxed and managed to play better.

"I think I have a chance to win. You learn everything from playing (against top players). Their shot selection, their response, and how to handle pressure - there's so much I can learn from them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it

Gwyneth Paltrow has ditched her ultra-strict Paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating

Emma Raducanu marked her return to action with a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens at the Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu returns to action with straight-sets win in Madrid

A toxin produced by E. coli may be driving rates of bowel cancer in young people, scientists have discovered.

E. coli in children's diets 'could be driving bowel cancer rates in young people'

Older motorists face having to take eye tests to keep their licences

Older drivers could face mandatory eyesight tests or risk losing their licence

Jordan Wilkes has been jailed for 30 years after stabbing the girl three times as she was playing outside her home

Man 'inspired' by Southport attack jailed for 30 years for attempted murder of nine-year-old girl

DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs on Woodsies Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Counter terror police investigate ‘pro-Hamas’ rap group Kneecap who were given £14k by government

Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader reveals nickname for Donald Trump after having US visa revoked

Distraction is now one of the leading obstacles to reading for pleasure, according to a new report from The Reading Agency.

Could swapping scrolling for reading at bedtime affect your sleep?

The firts members of the public begin to pay their respect to the body of Pope Francis laying in state in an open casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Tens of thousands of mourners wait in eight-hour queue to pay their respects to the Pope

Paddleboarding tour guide jailed for 10 years

Killer paddleboarding guide who led four people to their deaths over flooded weir jailed for more than 10 years

A Government target to clear the record high backlog of driving tests will be missed by up to eight months, a Cabinet minister said.

Target to clear driving test backlog to be missed by up to eight months as half of learners forced to wait six months

A British man was lynched and burned alive in Ecuador after a vigilante mob stormed a police station where he was being held

Brit was burned alive in Ecuador after 'unstoppable' vigilante mob overpowered police

Skegness to have £23 million investment.

Britain's 'hellhole' seaside town getting £23 million transformation

.

Turner Prize nominees include videotape sculptures and an artist who uses 'salvaged' dolls

People evacuate buildings in panic and contact their loved ones after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul

Istanbul rocked by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ahmed Fahmy

Rapist hotel worker who crept into women's rooms to lick and grope feet jailed for 13 years
Nearly a quarter of pregnant women in the UK are thought to have anaemia.

Low iron in pregnancy linked to newborn heart disease in ‘gamechanger’ discovery

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Tributes paid to British father and son who drowned after being swept out to sea in Australia
Tamara Ecclestone and husband Jay Rutland has their £70m house ransacked in 2019.

Tamara Ecclestone's husband reveals they weren't insured for £25 million burglary

Freddie Mercury's ex Mary Austin auctioned off some of his belongings

Inside Freddie Mercury's family's battle to 'get back belongings worth millions', after ex-girlfriend auctions them off
Reading fans protesting against the club's owner Dai Yongge

Reading owner granted further extension to complete sale of club

Chris Eubank interviewed during the grand arrivals at The Pelligon, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 22, 2025.

'I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull', says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

The pope enters St Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis' body moved to St Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral, as thousands of mourners gather in the Vatican
Water coming out of a tap

Devon residents without water to receive £200 compensation, says MP

A graffitied house in Kilburn, north-west London

Mystery as homes and businesses across UK targeted with red paint, as balaclava-clad thugs seen spraying graffiti

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

x

Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News