Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre. Picture: Getty

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth World Snooker Championship crown were destroyed as Zhao Xintong thrashed him 17-7 with a session to spare in Sheffield.

Zhao took a stranglehold on the semi-final by winning all eight frames in a remarkable session on Friday morning - only the fourth whitewash of O'Sullivan's long Crucible career.

It meant a 12-4 advantage for Zhao and O'Sullivan, out of sorts after having the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight, was unable to force a momentum shift when play resumed on Friday evening.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was swept aside by Chinese star Zhao Xintong. Picture: Alamy

Zhao's aggressive break-building piled the pressure on O'Sullivan and there was no stopping him becoming the second Chinese player to reach the World Championship final after Ding Junhui in 2016.

There was a lovely moment at the end as the two men shook hands and Zhao applauded his hero O'Sullivan.