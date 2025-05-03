Matt Frei 10am - 12pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong
3 May 2025, 08:38
Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth World Snooker Championship crown were destroyed as Zhao Xintong thrashed him 17-7 with a session to spare in Sheffield.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Zhao took a stranglehold on the semi-final by winning all eight frames in a remarkable session on Friday morning - only the fourth whitewash of O'Sullivan's long Crucible career.
It meant a 12-4 advantage for Zhao and O'Sullivan, out of sorts after having the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight, was unable to force a momentum shift when play resumed on Friday evening.
Read More: Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship
Read More: Snooker legend Ray Reardon dies aged 91 after cancer battle
Zhao's aggressive break-building piled the pressure on O'Sullivan and there was no stopping him becoming the second Chinese player to reach the World Championship final after Ding Junhui in 2016.
There was a lovely moment at the end as the two men shook hands and Zhao applauded his hero O'Sullivan.