Rory McIlroy breaks silence over divorce u-turn with wife Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Rory McIlroy has opened up about his decision to u-turn on his divorce with wife Erica Stoll.

The four-time major champion addressed the divorce during season three of Netflix golf series Full Swing.

The behind-the-scenes docuseries covers several events from last year, including the arrest of Scottie Scheffler in May and the Presidents' Cup battle in September.

It is in episode three where McIlroy's relationship is briefly mentioned, in the context of last year's US Open.

The tournament took place just after McIlroy had retracted the divorce.

"Thankfully, everything has worked out for the best and we're happy and moving forward and I can't wait for what lies ahead," he said.

Rory McIlroy with his wife. Picture: Getty

McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll in May last year, after seven years together.

Less than a month after, the filing was withdrawn and the couple have since stayed together.

Another moment from the series shows McIlroy speaking to German golfer Martin Kaymer about how Stoll dislikes the heat in Florida.

"If it was up to her, she wouldn't move to England straightaway, but she definitely wants to spend more time there," McIlroy said.

Kaymer responded saying: "I saw her at a Starbucks once and she said 'I really don't like the sun'. I said, 'Your state's called the Sunshine State, right?'"

Sharing a statement after the divorce filing was withdrawn, McIlroy said: "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."