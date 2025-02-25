Rory McIlroy breaks silence over divorce u-turn with wife Erica Stoll

25 February 2025, 20:57 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 21:00

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Rory McIlroy has opened up about his decision to u-turn on his divorce with wife Erica Stoll.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The four-time major champion addressed the divorce during season three of Netflix golf series Full Swing.

The behind-the-scenes docuseries covers several events from last year, including the arrest of Scottie Scheffler in May and the Presidents' Cup battle in September.

It is in episode three where McIlroy's relationship is briefly mentioned, in the context of last year's US Open.

The tournament took place just after McIlroy had retracted the divorce.

"Thankfully, everything has worked out for the best and we're happy and moving forward and I can't wait for what lies ahead," he said.

Read more: Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Read more: Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks out after latest round of mass redundancies at crisis club

Rory McIlroy with his wife
Rory McIlroy with his wife. Picture: Getty

McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll in May last year, after seven years together.

Less than a month after, the filing was withdrawn and the couple have since stayed together.

Another moment from the series shows McIlroy speaking to German golfer Martin Kaymer about how Stoll dislikes the heat in Florida.

"If it was up to her, she wouldn't move to England straightaway, but she definitely wants to spend more time there," McIlroy said.

Kaymer responded saying: "I saw her at a Starbucks once and she said 'I really don't like the sun'. I said, 'Your state's called the Sunshine State, right?'"

Sharing a statement after the divorce filing was withdrawn, McIlroy said: "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says antisemitism campaign group protesting outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants.

Woman who used 'array of wigs' to take UK citizenship tests admits fraud

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen racially abused and beat grandfather Bhim Kohli with shoe as girl, 13, laughed during fatal attack, court hears

Keir Starmer has announced a boost in UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP

'We have to fight for peace': PM announces biggest defence spending rise since Cold War while cutting foreign aid

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Exclusive
One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, study reveals

Andrew Westwood was found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child.

Sex Education actor jailed for 15 years after raping and sexually abusing young girls

shirley ballas

Man, 37, admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period

Exclusive
The Prince Charles Cinema which is facing threat of closure after the cinema's landlords demanded that a break clause be added to their new lease

Chain hotels and restaurants will kill the West End warns cinema boss in fight against closure

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

The incident happened on campus at the University of Nottingham

Female student, 18, dies after horror e-bike crash on university campus

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks out after the latest round of redundancies at the club

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks out after latest round of mass redundancies at crisis club

Aslef has called off two strikes

Elizabeth Line train driver strikes called off after new pay offer

Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image)

Police shoot two XL Bullies 19 times after dogs viciously attack 84-year-old pensioner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sections of the M4 and the M48 were closed into the evening on Saturday, with the knock-on effects of traffic continuing into Sunday morning, Avon and Somerset police said.

Man found dead on M4 had been confronted by 'online paedophile hunters' and arrested day before death
Gilbert Colvin Primary School

Teacher sacked after joke about 'whacking' pupil over the head not understood

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

‘Russia is a menace’: PM raises defence spending by £13.4bn a year as he slashes foreign aid
The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts.

Pensioner arrested over 'Day of the Jackal threat to kill PM' posted on social media

Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion

Three knifed at playboy’s notorious £15m London mansion where Bonnie Blue performed

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'
A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled

Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered
Polish Armed Forces Day Celebrated In Warsaw, Poland

NATO scrambles warplanes in Poland after Russia launches latest strikes on Ukraine

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager) applauds the fans on the final whistle at the Arsenal v West Ham United

'Over my dead body': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won't concede Premier League title to Liverpool
Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog
Diana would have tried to solve the rift between William and Harry, her former lover has said

Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Britain's King Charles pulls a pint alongside Tower Brewery owner John Mills, during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent

King Charles pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News