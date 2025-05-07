Rory McIlroy says 'defeating his own mind' was key to nailbiting Masters victory

7 May 2025, 16:42

Masters champion Rory McIlroy
Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rory McIlroy has said that winning a mental battle with his own mind was key to his Masters victory last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

McIlroy's thrilling victory at Augusta National made him just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam and came on his 11th attempt to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf's most exclusive club.

It was a victory which many observers had doubted would ever happen given McIlroy's long major drought, especially after he had failed to convert a two-shot lead late in the final round of last year's US Open at Pinehurst.

And the world number two almost squandered a five-shot lead with eight holes to play before beating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

"I always had hope," McIlroy insisted ahead of his title defence in the Truist Championship.

Read more: English cricket stars are 'split' over staying in Pakistan amid country's conflict with India

Read more: Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for next five races in Formula One calendar

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy. Picture: Getty

"I wasn't going to show up at Augusta and feel like I couldn't win. The week that I feel like that I'll go up there for the Champions Dinner and swan around in my green jacket, but I won't be playing.

"Yeah, I always had hope. I always felt like I had the game. And I think, as everyone saw on that back nine on Sunday, it was about getting over... I don't know what the right phrase is, but defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle.

"Look, I'm just glad that it's done. I don't want to ever have to go back to that Sunday afternoon again. I'm glad that I finished the way I did and we can all move on with our lives."

McIlroy enjoyed a deliberately low-key week of celebrations after the Masters, both in England - to see the house he is having built - and Northern Ireland, where he admitted he and mother Rosie were "both a mess for a few minutes" as the emotions kicked in.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy. Picture: Alamy

The world number two then finished 12th in the defence of his Zurich Classic title with close friend Shane Lowry before fulfilling more media obligations in New York, but is keen to get back to business as usual, especially now he is free of what he called the "burden" of chasing the career grand slam.

McIlroy has also won four times at Quail Hollow, which hosts next week's US PGA Championship and has forced the Truist Championship - formerly the Wells Fargo Championship - to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club this year.

"I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love," McIlroy said when asked about the year's second major.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy. Picture: Alamy

"It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I've played at Quail.

"Yeah, it probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships.

"I'll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family and I'll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin is considered a threat

How might Britain defend itself if Russia attacked?

Protesters outside the Infected Blood Inquiry at Church House, in Westminster, London, which is hearing evidence on the timeliness and adequacy of the Government's response to compensation

Inquiry hears of ‘anguish’ over compensation for infected blood victims

There were 176 authorities that recorded a year-on-year rise in obesity levels between 2022/23 and 2023/24

At least a third of adults are obese in a growing number of areas - and two regions are worst affected

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban and makes pupils lock away their phones in pouches

Chris Jordan (l) and David Willey (r) playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

English cricket stars are 'split' over staying in Pakistan amid country's conflict with India

Liam Payne

Liam Payne's huge legacy to family revealed after One Direction singer died without writing a will

Dozens dead after India launches missile strikes on Kashmir 'terror camps' - as Pakistan downs five jets in response

Fears of 'all out war': At least 19 dead after Indian missile strikes on 'terror camps' - as Pakistan 'downs jets'

Belgian teenagers Lornoy David, left, and Seppe Lodewijckx sentenced for trafficking 5,000 ants

Two Belgian teenagers sentenced in Kenya for trafficking 5,000 ants

The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria

Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

Eddie Dempsey, said the government is "heading backwards" with its focus on spending cuts

Labour government is ‘heading backwards’ with spending cuts, warns new boss of RMT

Hope Cove, Devon, where Keeleigh Plant fell to her death.

Teenage girl fell 100ft from cliff in shock death chasing pet dog

Belford rural general hospital locally known as The Belford, in Fort William, Lochaber, Scotland. UK.

Hospital on lockdown after virus outbreak halts all new NHS patient admissions

Heinz

Cod help us! Condiment fans outraged after Heinz rebrands Tartare sauce

Row of terraced houses in residential Street, London, England, UK

Mortgage which lets first-time buyers put off repayments for first three months unveiled

Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.

Pictured: VE Day celebrations light up historic landmarks across Britain

An energy bill displayed on a mobile phone alongside a five pound note and loose change

Ofgem makes Good Energy pay out £150,000 to customers for billing failures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five races in Formula One calendar

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for next five races in Formula One calendar
Kim Hall

British 'drugs mule' tried to trick ICE into deporting her after £15m cocaine bust at US airport
Madeleine McCann (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r), who has been cleared of unrelated sex crimes

Hard drive of Christian Brueckner's 'sick' pictures could reveal new piece in Madeleine McCann's disappearance
Download the new LBC app now!

LBC launches all-new app putting users fully in control to prioritise the news they want

Kelvin

‘Uneducated and unhappy’: How I fell down the Alt-Right pipeline and how Hitler's artwork helped me escape
A boy on his mobile phones In shool.

'Incel teens can't come back from brink,' campaigner warns as she backs phone ban in schools
Cardinal Vincent Nichols attends an interview at the Venerable English College, in Rome, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

UK cardinal asks for prayer as conclave begins and world watches for new pope

Protestors block the road by Parliament Square, Westminster for the Extinction Rebellion demonstration

People more likely to empathise with groups than individuals, study finds

A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard.

Six Bulgarian nationals facing years behind bars for part in Russian spy ring run from UK seaside guesthouse
Call the midwife SOS sages femmes Call the midwife Serie TV 2012 Real Heidi Thomas Jessica Raine Bryony Hannah Helen George Judy Parfitt Cliff Parisi Collection Christophel © Laurence Cendrowicz / Neal Street Productions 2011

Call the Midwife producers announce film and prequel series in the works

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Computer generated image (CGI) courtesy of Heatherwick Studio and Malcolm Reading Consultants of a shortlisted entry for the national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortlisted ideas for memorial to late Queen revealed as public asked for their views

The Duke of Sussex during the launch of a new initiative for The Diana Award in Las Vegas

Harry heralds fearlessness of young people in an ‘apathetic world’ in first appearance since bombshell interview
Meghan shared the picture of Archie as the young prince turned six

Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News