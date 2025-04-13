Rory McIlroy looks to avoid Masters “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as golfer closes in on career grand slam

13 April 2025, 07:26

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rory McIlroy will try to avoid turning the final round of the Masters into a “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as he bids to complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy carded a second successive 66 at Augusta National to hold a two-shot lead over DeChambeau, who edged out the Northern Irishman in dramatic fashion to win his second US Open title at Pinehurst last year.

“It was an awesome day and puts me into a great position going into tomorrow,” McIlroy said after a third round which started with six straight threes and included eagles on the second and 15th.

“I think the big thing is not to make it a rematch, stay in my own little world.“

There’s a few other people who could make a run, I just have to stay in my own little bubble and approach the day with the same attitude I have the last few days.”

McIlroy began the third round two shots behind Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, but birdied the first, chipped in for an eagle on the second and also birdied the third and fifth.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

“Obviously it was a dream start,” McIlroy added.

“Hit two perfect shots on one and converted, three perfect shots on two, three perfect shots on three.

"From finishing yesterday afternoon to teeing off today there’s a lot of anticipation and anxious energy and with all of that, to start the way I did was amazing.

“I had a little wobble around the turn there and I thought the par putt on 11 was huge to get some momentum back. After that all I was trying to do was take advantage of the par fives coming in and I was able to do that.

”McIlroy said he had no idea how he spent Saturday evening in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead before collapsing to a closing 80, but would likely watch an episode of Bridgerton and keep off his phone tonight.

“I still have to remind myself there’s a long way to go,” he added. “I, just as much as anyone else, know what can happen on the final day here.

“I came in here talking about being the most complete version of myself as a golfer, I just have to keep reminding myself that no matter what situation I find myself in tomorrow I’ll be able to handle it.”

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tosses his putter on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tosses his putter on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Picture: Alamy

DeChambeau revealed his Saturday evening’s viewing would involve a Pierce Brosnan-era James Bond film as he relished the prospect of taking on McIlroy on Sunday.

“It will be the grandest stage that we’ve had in a long time, and I’m excited for it,” DeChambeau said.

“We both want to win really, really badly and there’s a lot of great players behind us, too. Got to be mindful of that and it’s about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best.

“On 15, 16, 17, 18 I just kept thinking to myself, just get in the final pairing. It’s always important in a major championship to try and be in the final pair.

“It was definitely fun knowing that it was Rory and knowing that we could have a good match up tomorrow. Like I said, we’re not the only players out there.

"There’s still a lot of great players. But it’s going to be a fun test.”

