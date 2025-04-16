Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

16 April 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 13:39

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, with his wife Erica Stoll, and daughter Poppy, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament,
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, with his wife Erica Stoll, and daughter Poppy, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament,. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Manchester United boss Reuben Amorim has invited Rory McIlroy to celebrate his stunning Masters trimuph.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Sunday, McIlroy, a long-time Man United fan, captured global acclaim alongside the fabled green jacket when he completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta

He had to hold off the challenge of Justin Rose in a play off to secure his first Major title since 2014 and complete the elusive ‘Grand Slam’ set - adding his Masters crown to previous successes in the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship all recorded between 2011 and 2014.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Welcome to the club': Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy following long-awaited Masters victory

Read More: How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

Amorim is the latest send his congratulations to the Northern Irishman - offering him the chance to bask in his glory at the Theater of Dreams in the process.

He told the club's official website: “Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that McIlroy has paraded around Old Trafford, having also posed with the “Claret Jug” - the trophy awarded for winning The Open - before United’s home clash against Swansea in August 2014.

McIlroy’s title may well be the only piece of silverware seen inside Old Trafford this season, with their Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon finely poised at 2-2 ahead of the second leg on Thursday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Luton teen who murdered family and plotted school massacre referred to Court of Appeal over sentence

.

UK house price growth accelerates as buyers ‘rushed’ to beat stamp duty rises

Inflation has dropped. here is what it means for you

Why has inflation fallen and what does it mean for households?

A new 11-minute bodycam video, released by the New Mexico police today, shows officers discovering the couple's corpses in their messy $4 million mansion.

Heartbreaking bodycam footage shows inside Gene Hackman's home as loyal dog guards bodies

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where it has been ruled that the doctors involved in the care of two deceased children can be named, after the parents of the children said they wanted to "tell their story".

Doctors in end-of-life cases can be named, Supreme Court rules

Knowsley Heights flats in Liverpool

Man, 34, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Merseyside tower block

Exclusive
Enfield Council leader Ergin Erbil told LBC they are exploring legal options

Toby Carvery faces legal action from council after 500-year-old tree felled

Action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Alexander sports stadium on the evening of August 5 2022.

Fresh hope for troubled Commonwealth Games as seven nations express interest in hosting future events

Kim Kardashian seen out and about in Paris on October 2, 2016.

Kim Kardashian to give evidence at Paris armed robbery trial

Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip in January

Israeli troops will remain in Gaza 'security zones' indefinitely, defence minister says

Robinson outside the Old Bailey in 2019.

Tommy Robinson loses court challenge against 18-month sentence

Moose in Junsele, Sweden during preparations for the livestream 'The Great Moose Migration' to document the annual Moose migration near Kullberg in northern Sweden.

Millions tune in to 24-hour live coverage of Sweden's moose migration

Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after the Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Manchester Arena terrorist returned to Belmarsh after attack on prison guards - and given spork to eat with

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves

Fears grow over further benefit cuts in autumn budget - as Rachel Reeves forced to tighten the belt on DWP

Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen reacts after the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Aston Villa boss eyes Champions League return after thrilling fightback comes up just short

UK inflation slowed down for the second month in a row in March.

UK inflation falls to 2.6% as pressure grows on Bank of England to cut interest rates

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The Who sack drummer of 30 years after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

A new report by the College and the Patients Association, says that reforming outpatient care will be an "essential" part of the Government's aim to shift care from hospital to the community.

Outpatient care ‘ineffective for both patients and staff’

The council with the most second homes is Cornwall by a distance.

Second home owners using obscure loophole to dodge rising council tax bills in Britain’s holiday hotspots
The Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes last January, with the measure coming into force on June 1.

Disposable e-cigarette ban ‘unlikely’ to tackle vaping rates, researchers warn

The current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their children deserve”.

Disabled children ‘waiting 200 days to be assessed for social care support’

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Santa Fe County deputies outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Gene Hackman’s house was ‘breeding ground’ for rodent-borne hantavirus, with evidence of rat infestation
The controversial social media influencer flew to the US state on a private jet in February after a travel ban imposed on him during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

Florida authorities were ready to help extradite Andrew Tate to UK, email reveals

Socialite influencer had £10 million of jewellery stolen from her London mansion

'Someone may know something': Influencer issues plea after £10million jewellery is stolen from her London mansion
The Mancunian singer was mentored by Mel B and guest judge Emma Bunton while In the Judges House stage of the show.

X factor star dies aged 34 following 'long illness'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News