Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, with his wife Erica Stoll, and daughter Poppy, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament,. Picture: Alamy

Manchester United boss Reuben Amorim has invited Rory McIlroy to celebrate his stunning Masters trimuph.

On Sunday, McIlroy, a long-time Man United fan, captured global acclaim alongside the fabled green jacket when he completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta

He had to hold off the challenge of Justin Rose in a play off to secure his first Major title since 2014 and complete the elusive ‘Grand Slam’ set - adding his Masters crown to previous successes in the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship all recorded between 2011 and 2014.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament. Picture: Alamy

Amorim is the latest send his congratulations to the Northern Irishman - offering him the chance to bask in his glory at the Theater of Dreams in the process.

He told the club's official website: “Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that McIlroy has paraded around Old Trafford, having also posed with the “Claret Jug” - the trophy awarded for winning The Open - before United’s home clash against Swansea in August 2014.

McIlroy’s title may well be the only piece of silverware seen inside Old Trafford this season, with their Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon finely poised at 2-2 ahead of the second leg on Thursday.