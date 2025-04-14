Rory McIlroy completes golf’s Grand Slam by winning Masters, after play-off drama

By Kit Heren

Rory McIlroy has completed golf’s Grand Slam after he won the Masters on Sunday following play-off drama with Justin Rose.

By winning the 89th Masters, McIlroy became only the sixth male golfer to complete the achievement.

The round had gone to a dramatic play-off after a back-and-forth between McIlroy and Rose ended with the Northern Irishman missing a six-foot putt to win in the regulation 18 holes.

The players returned to the 18th for the sudden-death play-off and after Rose missed his birdie attempt from 15 feet, McIlroy holed from three feet to complete a remarkable win and complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy started the day with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, lost it on the first hole and trailed by one on the next, but birdied the next two to extend his advantage amidst a pulsating atmosphere at Augusta National.

After driving into a fairway bunker on the first and pitching out on to the fairway, McIlroy hit his third shot to 18 feet and three-putted for a double-bogey six.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning with caddie Harry Diamond after the playoff hole. Picture: Getty

The four-time major winner then found more sand off the tee on the second and could only make par on a hole he had played in three under over the last two days, while DeChambeau two-putted from long range for birdie to take the lead on 11 under.

McIlroy looked understandably downhearted as he walked to the third tee but hit driver on the short par-four and pitched to ten feet to set up his first birdie of the day before DeChambeau three-putted for the second two-shot swing in the space of three holes.

An absolutely breathless start continued as DeChambeau also three-putted the fourth from just off the green before McIlroy holed from nine feet for birdie, yet another two-shot swing and a three-shot lead.

A run of four straight pars came as a welcome chance for both players to catch their breath, although McIlroy still found time to produce an amazing escape up and over the trees on the seventh, only to somehow leave the downhill birdie putt short.

McIlroy ended the par streak with a birdie from nine feet on the ninth to move four shots clear of DeChambeau, who now had company in second place in the shape of last year's runner-up Ludvig Aberg and halfway leader Rose.

Aberg had covered his first 10 holes in three under par, with Rose four under through 12 as the 2013 US Open champion revived his bid for a second major title.

Rose dropped to his knees in despair after narrowly missing a curling eagle putt on the 13th, but tapped in for a third straight birdie to close the gap.

McIlroy also let his club drop to the ground after seemingly thinking he had mishit his approach to the 10th, only to see the ball land 15 feet from the pin to set up another birdie.

Rose then closed the gap once more with a birdie on the 15th and hit a superb tee shot on the next before McIlroy amazingly found Rae's Creek with his approach to the 13th having laid up short of the green.

The resulting double bogey coupled with Rose's birdie from five feet meant the Ryder Cup team-mates were suddenly tied for the lead on 11 under.

McIlroy's bogey on the 14th briefly left Rose out in front, only for the former US Open champion to also drop a shot on the 17th.

With Aberg having made a birdie on the 15th, that meant a three-way tie between the Ryder Cup team-mates on 10 under.

McIlroy produced a stunning hooked approach to the par-five 15th to seemingly set up a decisive eagle, but missed the putt from six feet and had to settle for a birdie to reclaim the lead.

That lead only lasted a few minutes however, Rose remarkably carding his 10th birdie of the day on the 18th to complete a brilliant 66.

McIlroy edged back in front with a tap-in birdie on the 17th, only to push his approach to the last into a greenside bunker.

After splashing out to around four feet, McIlroy dragged his par putt wide to set up the first Masters play-off since Rose lost out to Sergio Garcia in 2017.