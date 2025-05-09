‘Rusty’ Rory McIlroy five shots off the pace in Truist Championship

9 May 2025, 06:03

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Rory McIlroy admitted he felt "a little rusty" as he opened his Truist Championship title defence with a four-under-par 66, five behind leader Keith Mitchell.

McIlroy littered six birdies with a couple of dropped shots on the back nine as he began his build-up for next week's US PGA Championship.

"I was a little rusty out there, just hadn't played in a week and I hadn't really done a ton of practice," said McIlroy, whose only outing since his US Masters triumph was a tie for 12th in the defence of his Zurich Classic title with close friend Shane Lowry.

"I drove the ball pretty well. I certainly can tidy a few things up, but overall a decent day."

The US PGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow, where the world number two has won four times, which has forced the Truist Championship - formerly the Wells Fargo Championship - to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot during the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club on the Wissihickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot during the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club on the Wissihickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Picture: Alamy

Mitchell took full advantage of the different surroundings, setting a new course record with a nine-under-par 61 as only eight of the 72-strong field failed to break par.

After opening with five straight pars, the American birdied nine of the remaining 13 holes to lead by one from Denny McCarthy.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia were a shot further back with Lowry and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley among a group on six-under-par.

Sweden's

Alex Noren marked his return to action for the first time since August following neck and leg injuries, opening with a 67.

