Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

Spain last hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Ryder Cup will return to Spain in 2031 after the Costa Brava resort of Camiral was confirmed as the host venue.

It will be the second time the biennial event has been staged in the country, after Valderrama in 1997.

Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the European Tour Group, announced the news on Tuesday.

"Today's announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," he said.

"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997.

"It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."

Europe won the most recent Ryder Cup in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Eleven Spaniards have represented Europe throughout the competition’s history and Seve Ballesteros famously captained the team to victory over the United States at Valderrama.

Camiral, which is close to Girona and around an hour’s travel from Barcelona, has also been confirmed as the host of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour from 2028-30.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of Spain’s national sports council, said: “The Government of Spain welcomes the selection of Camiral as the host venue for the 2031 Ryder Cup – a global sporting event that will showcase our country to millions of viewers around the world.

“The Ryder Cup is not only one of the most prestigious competitions on the international sporting calendar, but also an exceptional platform to demonstrate Spain’s ability to successfully host major 21st-century events, combining world-class infrastructure, unparalleled natural environment and a globally renowned tourism, cultural and culinary offering.”

Juan Guerrero-Burgos, president of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, said: “It is an honour for Spain to host the Ryder Cup for the second time in history.

“The previous experience at Valderrama in 1997 was extraordinary. The economic impact, media coverage and more importantly, the legacy to our sport, tourism and awareness of golf in our country were unbelievable.”

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after winning in Rome in 2023.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26 - 28.

Tiger Woods tees off at the 1997 Ryder Cup - the last time it was held in Spain. He may yet be back for 2031. Picture: Getty

Locations of future Ryder Cups

2025 Bethpage Black, New York

2027 Adare Manor, County Limerick

2029 Hazeltine National, Minnesota

2031 Camiral Resort, Girona

2033 Olympic Club, San Francisco

Ryder Cup winners (since 1979, when Europe played versus the US)

1979: USA

1981: USA

1983: USA

1985: Europe

1987: Europe

1989: Tie

1991: USA

1993: USA

1995: Europe

1997: Europe

1999: USA

2002: Europe

2004: Europe

2006: Europe

2008: USA

2010: Europe

2012: Europe

2014: Europe

2016: USA

2018: Europe

2021: USA

2023: Europe