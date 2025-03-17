Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, 32, welcomes baby with teenage wife, a year after she left school to marry star

17 March 2025, 12:41

Sadio Mane married his wife last year.
Sadio Mane married his wife last year. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, 32, has welcomed his first child with teenage wife Aisha Tamba a year after she left school to marry him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mane tied the knot with 19-year-old Tamba last year during a ceremony in a suburb of Senegal's capital city of Dakar.

Now, 14 months after their controversial wedding, the couple have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter.

Mane dedicated his most recent goal for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr to the baby girl by grinning and rocking his arms back and forth.

Sadio Mane celebrates his most recent goal for Al-Nassr
Sadio Mane celebrates his most recent goal for Al-Nassr. Picture: Getty

The strike doubled Al-Nassr’s lead against Pro League rivals Al Kholood, with Mane’s side going on to win 3-1.

Following the goal, Al-Nassr posted a clip paying tribute to the star’s newborn baby.

In the clip, Mane, who reportedly earns £650,000 per week, says: "Wealth and children are the adornments of this worldly life, but the everlasting good deeds are far better with your Lord in reward and in hope."

The video was captioned: "A new blessing for Sadio Mane! Wishing him and his family endless joy.

"Allah provided them with its righteousness, and made her one of His righteous servants."

Mane met his teenage wife through his agent, who knows her father.

At the time they met, a source told the MailOnline: "Sadio and Aissata's romance blossomed after his agent met her father.

"Madou Tamba is a respected construction manager in Senegal and was tasked by Sadio's agent to oversee the footballer's various building projects in the country.

"The two men developed a trusting working relationship and through that relationship Sadio was introduced to his daughter.

"Everyone in the village of Bambali is delighted for them.

"Sadio is a good man. He has given lots of money to the people of Bambali and he deserves to be happy."

