Chelsea star Sam Kerr cleared of racially aggravated harassment after calling officer 'stupid and white'

11 February 2025, 14:15 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 14:47

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer
Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr, who called a Metropolitan Police officer "stupid and white" in January 2023, has been found not guilty at Kingston Crown Court of causing racially aggravated harassment.

The Australian international made the comments to Pc Stephen Lovell during an incident in south-west London in the early hours of January 30 2023.

Ms Kerr, 31, and her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained that they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick and that one of them had smashed the vehicle's rear window.

At the police station, Kerr became "abusive and insulting" towards Pc Lovell, calling him "f****** stupid and white".

A jury returned the not guilty verdict on Tuesday after deliberating at Kingston Crown Court since the previous day.

Judge Peter Lodder KC said after the verdict: "I take the view her own behaviour contributed significantly to the bringing of this allegation.

"I don't go behind the jury's verdict but that has a significant bearing on the question of costs."

Ms Kerr showed no emotion during the reading of the verdict but gave a thumbs up to her barrister Grace Forbes after the judge had left.

During the trial, the court heard how Ms Kerr had accepted later calling Pc Lovell "stupid and white" during a heated exchange but denied that it amounted to the charge.

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr arrives wither partner Kristie Mewis at Kingston Crown Court
Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr arrives wither partner Kristie Mewis at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

She said she regretted the way she expressed herself but added: "I feel the message was still relevant".

She denied using "whiteness as an insult" and claimed: "I believed it was him using his power and privilege over me because he was accusing me of being something I'm not... I was trying to express that due to the power and privilege they had, they would never have to understand what we had just gone through and the fear we were having for our lives."

Asked if she was saying Pc Lovell was "stupid because he was white", Ms Kerr said: "No".

Ms Kerr and her partner Ms Mewis told the court how they felt "dismissed" by Pc Lovell after explaining how they had been "trapped" in the back of a taxi and "held against our will".

Ms Mewis smashed the taxi's rear window before the pair climbed out of the vehicle, which was parked near Twickenham Police Station.

At the station, Ms Kerr, her partner and Pc Lovell got into an exchange, described in court as a "heated argument", and Ms Kerr told police "this is a racial f****** thing".

She told the jury: "I believed were treating me differently because of what they perceived to be the colour of my skin - particularly Pc Lovell's behaviour.

"The way he was accusing me of lying, and later arresting me for criminal damage even though Kristie said it was just her (who smashed the taxi's window).

"At the time, I thought they were trying to put it on me."

The Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to charge Ms Kerr, the court heard.

It can now be reported that Ms Kerr's legal team attempted to get the case thrown out at a preliminary hearing, arguing there had been an abuse of process by crown prosecutors.

Speaking during the hearing on January 14, Ms Kerr's lawyer Grace Forbes said the CPS had violated its own guidance, adding that a "loophole" in the victims' right of review scheme was used to justify prosecution proceedings a year after the alleged offence.

During the trial, it was put to Pc Lovell that he only provided a statement alleging that Ms Kerr's comments had caused alarm or harassment after that decision.

Sam Kerr during the Women's International Friendly match between England and Australia
The Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to charge the Chelsea striker. Picture: Getty

In his first statement to the CPS, the officer made no mention of the "stupid and white" comment having an impact on him, the jury was told.

Police submitted a request to review the CPS decision not to prosecute, and it responded that the outcome would be limited to an apology, the court heard.

Prosecutors later requested further evidence and a second statement from Pc Lovell was provided in December 2023, mentioning the alleged impact.

He read a section of the statement to the court, which said the comments made him "shocked, upset, and (left) me feeling humiliated".

The charge was authorised later in December 2023, nearly a year after the incident.

Ms Forbes said to Pc Lovell during cross-examination: "You were determined to pursue this person, weren't you?"

Pc Lovell said "yes" and Ms Forbes asked, "through the criminal courts?"

The officer replied "yes" again.

Trial Continues For Australian Football Star Sam Kerr In UK Racial Harassment Case
In his first statement to the CPS, the officer made no mention of the "stupid and white" comment having an impact on him, the jury was told. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

UK 'not expected' to join EU in retaliating against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium
A bouquet of chrysanthemums with a message, 'Don't be in pain and rest in peace,' is laid at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Feb. 11, 2025.

Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

Motley Crue's Vince Neil

Pilot dies as Motley Crue frontman's jet crashes into plane at Arizona airport

Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC
Labour has deported nearly 19,000 people since coming to power

Inside Labour's deportation flights, as 19,000 illegal migrants removed from UK since July election
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'No exceptions, no exemptions': Trump brings in 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium as UK dragged into trade war
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'All hell will break out': Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'should be axed' if Hamas doesn't free all hostages on Saturday
Kim Leadbeater after the bill passed its first reading in November

Assisted dying cases could go ahead without judge's approval

Kanye West

Kanye West slammed for Super Bowl advert directing viewers to site selling swastika t-shirts
Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie

Man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie says 'Free Palestine' as he is led into court

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

