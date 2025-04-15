Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Arjan Veurink (right), who will leave his role as Sarina Wiegman’s England assistant coach following this summer’s European Championship to become Netherlands boss. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Arjan Veurink will leave his role as Sarina Wiegman's England assistant coach following this summer's European Championship to become Netherlands boss.

Lionesses head coach Wiegman will lose her trusted right-hand man, having worked alongside Veurink for the past eight years.

A Football Association statement read: "Veurink continues to be a highly-valued and respected member of Sarina Wiegman's team, with his complete focus remaining on the Lionesses' current UEFA Women's Nations League campaign and this summer's tournament in Switzerland."

England’s Euro 2022 on stage at Trafalgar Square to celebrate with the fans. Picture: Alamy

Wiegman and Veurink joined forces in 2017 with the Netherlands and led them to the European title in the same year and then the final of the 2019 World Cup in France, where they were beaten 2-0 by the United States.

The duo made the switch to England in 2021 and guided the Lionesses to their memorable Euro 2022 win on home soil.

Veurink had previously been head coach of FC Twente women, winning four titles and qualifying for the Champions League.