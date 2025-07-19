Scottie Scheffler leads at The Open but Rory McIlroy threat remains

19 July 2025, 20:28

Scottie Scheffler in action on the third day of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
Scottie Scheffler in action on the third day of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The United States' Scottie Scheffler leads after the third round at Royal Portrush with Rory McIlory among a group tied for fourth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Relentless Scottie Scheffler kept his head as others around him were losing theirs, but while his main rivals fell away, the spectre of Rory McIlroy loomed in the distance.

However, the Northern Irishman’s six-shot deficit may be too far back even for someone who completed the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, considering the quality of his quarry.

McIlroy’s description of Scheffler as “inevitable” summed up the situation perfectly, as while the American was not as spectacular as he was on Friday in assuming the lead, his progress to a 67 and a four-shot advantage was serene.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who began the day one behind, briefly drew level after an eagle at the second but he was never able to edge himself in front, and every time he slipped up he was punished by his playing partner, either by moving another shot away or saving an unlikely par.

McIlroy, six groups ahead, rode the wave of home support hyped by three birdies in his first four holes, and while his momentum stalled it was reignited by a monster 56-foot eagle putt – his longest of the week – at the 12th which produced the loudest roar of the tournament.

Read More: Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Read More: Lionesses reach Euro 2025 semi-finals after penalty shootout drama against Sweden

153rd Open Championship - Day Three
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy received tremendous support from crowds at Royal Portrush in County Antrim . Picture: Getty

It was important as he had bogeyed the previous hole in a bizarre incident when his shot from the rough dislodged a previously buried ball.

But it was a stroke of good luck at the 15th which brought his final birdie of the day as, coming out hot from the rough, it bounced against the flagstick and dropped four feet from the hole.

McIlroy mania reached its peak at the 17th. With his burnt orange shirt appearing red on television screens, the sight of him marching out of the packed gallery surrounded by thousands of fans was reminiscent of Tiger Woods.

The crowd were so ramped they went wild as he pitched 33 feet past the hole, offering little chance of birdie, but they believed – as they will continue to do on Sunday.

The Masters champion, however, is a little more realistic.

Scottie Scheffler putts on the 18th green
Clear skies at Royal Portrush as Scottie Scheffler putts on the 18th green. Picture: Getty

“Scottie Scheffler, he is inevitable. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff he has become a compete player,” said McIlroy.

“It’s going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does, but if I can get out tomorrow with a similar start to today and get the crowd going, hopefully he feels that behind me – and you never know.”

Scheffler looks unshakeable, though. Already with a three-shot lead, he birdied the difficult Calamity Corner 16th for the third successive day and the gap was looking as big as the chasm in front of the par three.

China’s ultra-consistent Haotong Li is his closest challenger, with Fitzpatrick dropping back to nine under – where he started the round – having reached 11 under.Scheffler reeled off six straight pars but still did not lose his overnight lead before a back-to-back eagle and birdie represented a gear shift.

His back nine included eight pars, and the kind of nerveless saves which have made him one of the most successful and consistent golfers of the last three years – closing out victory the last 10 times he has held the outright 54-hole leads.

"A lot of it is staying patient. I know what I need to do tomorrow and it is a matter of going out and doing it,” said Scheffler, whose three majors wins have all come leading after the third round.

“I’m not thinking about winning The Open when I go to sleep tonight.”

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton got himself to nine under but a bogey at the 16th halted his progress, while slightly further down the leaderboard 52-year-old compatriot Lee Westwood had a round of two halves, going out in 40 before an Open record-equalling 29 for the back nine.

“It was a good back nine, wasn’t it? I’d have taken 29 on the back nine stood on the 10th tee,” he said.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele, who started the day two under having been in danger of missing the cut until a birdie run on his Friday back nine, played the three par-fives in five under with two eagles on the back nine after a birdie at the second.

His 66 moved him to seven under but the two-time major winner accepts he is too far back.“It would have to be a perfect storm situation, it doesn’t look like any of those boys up front are letting up,” he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tech firm CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with HR chief goes viral

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace goes viral

Lord Blunkett served as Secretary of State for Education under the Labour government from 1997 to 2001

'We've got to get this right' on lowering voting age, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Diane Abbott's refusal to say she regrets race comments a 'deliberate snub to Keir Starmer,' Lord Blunkett tells LBC.

Diane Abbott's refusal to say she regrets race comments a 'deliberate snub to Keir Starmer,' Lord Blunkett tells LBC

A cordon of Riot Police push back far-right anti-immigration protestors.

Third arrest following clashes which erupted after anti-immigrant mob descended on Epping asylum hotel

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance.

Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling mid-air from giant butterfly at concert

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.

At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

A protester is carried away by police officers at a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action

More than 100 arrested under Terrorism Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

The exterior of Westminster Magistrates Court

Five in court over alleged Palestine Action break-in at Israeli-linked firm

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

Team GB and Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Team Announcement at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

Around 30 people have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crown in Los Angeles

Los Angeles nightclub crash which left 30 injured may have been intentional, police say

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

Rene Graham

Horrifying moment gunman who fatally shot boy, 15, opens fire in broad daylight near busy London play park

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

Afghans named in MoD data leak are unlikely to receive any compensation

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station

70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

Latest News

See more Latest News

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face

Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to aesthetic procedure
Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Doctor's concerns that a conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter's refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard
Lightning in the sky

New weather warnings in place as flash flood threat remains with heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue
Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims - 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Soham monster Ian Huntley 'wears Man Utd-style top' in apparent sick reference to 10-year-old victims
Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain.

Revealed: Russian spies sanctioned for cyber attacks including on Salisbury Novichok victim Yulia Skripal
Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Five charged over break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during Palestine Action protest
A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Sister pays tribute to drowned Briton who ‘died trying to save his friend’ in Portugal

The tech firm whose CEO was caught seemingly having an affair with his colleague on the kisscam at a Coldplay gig has broken its silence after a fake statement from the CEO went viral.

Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig
Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Student tells court he 'did not know' police officers he hit at Manchester Airport were women
Sandie Peggie is the claimant in the tribunal case against NHS Fife.

NHS Fife calls in cops over threats to staff in controversial tribunal case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess's "strength of character" and "understated elegance".

First ever Royal Mint coin celebrating Anne goes on sale for Princess Royal’s 75th birthday
A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News