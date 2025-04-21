Major European league postpones slew of football matches following death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis meets Diego Maradona. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A series of football matches in Italy have been cancelled following the death of Pope Francis, aged 88.

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.

The Argentinian was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires on the 17th of December 1936.

Seen as an outsider when he was chosen to succeed Benedict the 16th in 2013, the Argentinian was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Four Serie A matches scheduled for Monday have been postponed following the religious leader’s death.

FC Internazionale Milano mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a man of faith, humility and discourse, who touched the hearts of us all.#FCIM — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter_en) April 21, 2025

In response, the governing body which oversees the Italian top flight said four fixtures – Torino v Udinese, Cagliari v Fiorentina, Genoa v Lazio and Parma v Juventus – had been postponed and would be rearranged in due course.

A number of Serie A clubs posted tributes to the Pope following his passing.

“Roma join in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a loss that deeply saddens our city and the entire world,” Roma said in a statement.

“His faith, humility, courage and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond. His legacy of peace and solidarity will remain an enduring example.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who continue to be inspired by his unwavering values of communication and brotherhood.”

Juventus said: “Tonight's match against Parma has been postponed until a later date following the death of Pope Francis.

“Juventus shares in the condolences of the Pontiff's passing.”

Serie A leaders Inter Milan added: “FC Internazionale Milano mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a man of faith, humility and discourse, who touched the hearts of us all.”