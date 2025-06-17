Sheffield United set to sack Chris Wilder after missing out on promotion to the Premier League

17 June 2025, 12:32

Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chris Wilder is expected to be sacked as Sheffield United boss after missing out on promotion to the Premier League, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 57-year-old, who guided his hometown club from League One to the top flight at the end of the 2018-19 season, is set to be relieved of his duties following a review of the Blades’ Sky Bet Championship campaign, a little more than 19 months after returning to Bramall Lane for a second spell in charge.

Under Wilder, the South Yorkshire club finished third behind Leeds and Burnley and were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley despite taking the lead.

That came as a huge disappointment, with the club having been heavily involved in the race for automatic promotion before winning just two of their final seven regular-season games to slip 10 points off the pace.

Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder. Picture: Alamy

The former Blades defender – he made 126 appearances for the club in two spells during a playing career which also involved stints with Southampton, Rotherham, Notts County, Bradford, Brighton and Halifax – was appointed manager for the second time in December 2023 on an 18-month contract.

American-based consortium COH Sports, who completed a takeover in December last year, handed Wilder a new contract until the end of the 2027-28 season in January, but it appears his second reign is over.

The club has declined to comment on Wilder's future.

