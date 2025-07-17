Snoop Dogg officially becomes co-owner of Swansea

17 July 2025, 19:31

Snoop Dogg has become a part-owner of Swansea City.
Snoop Dogg has become a part-owner of Swansea City. Picture: Swansea City

By Henry Moore

American rapper Snoop Dogg has officially become co-owner of Championship club Swansea.

The 53-year-old star, who hinted at investing in the club by helping promote the club’s shirt launch earlier this week, has joined Croatian midfielder Luka Modric in linking up with the Swans.

He said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg. Picture: Alamy

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

The Championship club added: "Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

"The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modrić became part of Swansea City.

"Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years.

"The Death Row Records owner has won countless awards and received 17 Grammy nominations.He has also always had a deep love of sport, and football in particular.

"At one point he was a brand ambassador for the FIFA video game series, and has been pictured wearing a variety of team jerseys over the years."

