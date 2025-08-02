'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure

2 August 2025, 07:23

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has revealed he will leave the club this summer in pursuit of a "new environment to push myself".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He has spent the last decade at Spurs and helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in May, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the club.

Speaking during a press conference in his home country of South Korea ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday, he said he hopes football fans "respect" his decision.

After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son – following 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club – confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Read more: Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

Read more: Tottenham set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on season-long loan

Son Heung-min has announced he will be leaving Tottenham.
Son Heung-min has announced he will be leaving Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

"Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer," he told a press conference.

"Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories.

"It was so hard to make this decision.

"I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time.

Download the LBC app now.
Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"I came to north London as a kid, 23-years-old, such a young age. I leave the club as a grown man, a very proud man.

"I want to say thanks to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept and respect that."

New Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank confirmed Son would start and be captain in Sunday’s friendly with Newcastle at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium - a match which could mark the footballer's final appearance for Spurs.

"It’s very clear that Sonny will start and lead the team out as captain. If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending," Frank said.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.

Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows

Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, Terry Willis, Michael May and Scott Johnston have been jailed for their role in a drug smuggling plot.

Four jailed over £18.4m cocaine plot after 28-mile boat chase off UK coast

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire

Man, 76, to appear in court over summer camp 'poisoning'

More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

A police officer wearing a high-vis jacket

Father of boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at campsite saw attacker

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town

Female Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier of Germany prior a training session at the Biathlon World Championships, in the Holmenkollen Ski Arena, Oslo, Norway, 04 March 2016. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier's distraught climbing partner describes heartbreaking decision to leave body on Pakistan mountain
Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

The Supreme Court’s car finance ruling backs big lenders – but leaves consumers in the cold

aerial view of St Helens on Merseyside, UK

Eighth person arrested after arson attack which killed couple who were 'life and soul of the party'

Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

Man, 76, charged after children hospitalised in 'poisoning' at UK summer camp

Five robbers have been found guilty of fatally stabbing a Greek tourist.

Robbers convicted of murdering tourist after following him from party mansion

Latest News

See more Latest News

An exterior view of the Central Criminal Court, known as the 'Old Bailey'

Right-wing extremist, 15, caught with stash of weapons - including crossbow - and terror manifesto at his home
The bodies of Bartlomiej Kuczynski and his daughters Jasmin and Natasha

Written warning for call handler after dad told police he'd 'lost the plot' - before killing self and three family members
Notting Hill Carnival zombie knife attacker jailed for 18 years

Notting Hill Carnival attacker who 'sliced open man's stomach' with 'Rambo-style' zombie knife jailed for 18 years
Brook's Mews, Mayfair.

Man 'repeatedly stabbed with a kitchen knife' in attack near luxury hotel in Mayfair

Wolverhampton, UK - July 13 2023: Front entrance of Wolverhampton Crown Court in Piper's Row, Wolverhampton

Man denies murdering 82-year-old pensioner who died in house fire that left three others seriously injured
A drug dealer

Drug dealer caught throwing phones out of window in bid to get rid of evidence jailed

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire, after a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital.

Adult also taken to hospital after summer camp ‘poisoning’, police say, as man, 76, arrested
Entrance to the Politiema Theater from the Coliseum of Recreios in Lisbon.

Missing head handed to cops 'by student who decapitated man he just met' and left body behind popular tourist attraction
Troy Koehler, aged seven.

Boy, seven, found dead inside washing machine - as dad jailed

Asda has stressed the importance of spreading the cost of Christmas for customers, after festive products were already spotted on sale in its stores.

Asda stresses importance of ‘spreading cost of Christmas’ for families as holiday goodies on sale early

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News