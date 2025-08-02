'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has revealed he will leave the club this summer in pursuit of a "new environment to push myself".

He has spent the last decade at Spurs and helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in May, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the club.

Speaking during a press conference in his home country of South Korea ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday, he said he hopes football fans "respect" his decision.

After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son – following 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club – confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Son Heung-min has announced he will be leaving Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

"Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer," he told a press conference.

"Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories.

"It was so hard to make this decision.

"I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time.

"I came to north London as a kid, 23-years-old, such a young age. I leave the club as a grown man, a very proud man.

"I want to say thanks to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept and respect that."

New Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank confirmed Son would start and be captain in Sunday’s friendly with Newcastle at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium - a match which could mark the footballer's final appearance for Spurs.

"It’s very clear that Sonny will start and lead the team out as captain. If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending," Frank said.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen.