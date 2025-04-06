Southampton suffer earliest relegation in Premier League history after Tottenham defeat

6 April 2025, 16:33 | Updated: 6 April 2025, 16:48

Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, looks dejected after the team's defeat and confirmed relegation
Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, looks dejected after the team's defeat and confirmed relegation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Southampton have suffered the earliest relegation in Premier League history after a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Saints are the first team ever to be relegated from the league with seven games of a season remaining and are still a point short of equalling Derby's record low 11-point haul from 2007-08.

Brennan Johnson's first-half brace and Mathys Tel's stoppage-time penalty, following Mateus Fernandes' 90th-minute goal, condemned Southampton to relegation with seven games remaining – breaking the previous record of six matches – ensuring an immediate return to the Championship.

However, the south coast club's dreadful season could worsen, as Ivan Juric's team, currently on 10 points, is just one point away from matching the lowest-ever tally in a Premier League season, held by Derby County, who finished with 11 points in 2007/08.

A beleaguered Southampton offered the ideal opposition for Spurs to gain some confidence and momentum ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Hotspur Stadium.

The victory was also a much-needed boost for under-fire Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, as Spurs ended their four-game winless league streak, climbing to 13th in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Southampton FC - Premier League. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adam Woodhouse has been jailed for multiple offences including cyber-flashing, arson with intent and stalking

'I will go to prison for murder': Domestic abuser who made woman's life 'hell' jailed - as victim urges others to come forward
A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham

Man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham named locally

Dagenham

Firefighters battle blaze as vehicles and scrap metal catch fire at industrial estate

Police at the scene in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham

Man in his 50s shot dead in County Durham in 'truly shocking incident'

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48.

Pictured: Girl, 10, and father, 48, killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

The scene in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, south-east London, after a teenager died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake.

Boy, 15, who died after 'getting into difficulty' while swimming in lake named by police

Keiron Charles

Two teenagers arrested after boy, 17, fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Max Verstappen wins his first race of the season as he fends off Lando Norris at Japanese Grand Prix

A law that bans fake reviews and so called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force.

UK bans fake reviews and hidden fees in new law to protect online shoppers

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months.

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for inciting racial hatred after Southport attacks 'should be freed', says ex-PM

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said at last year's Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029

Prices ‘pushed higher’ and warnings of job losses as National Insurance rise comes into effect

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing 15 aid workers after video leak contradicted official version of events

Police found two men stabbed on on Erconwald Street in East Acton. One of them died at the scene

Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Dan Norris, pictured here next to Keir Starmer has also been held on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Labour MP arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences

The victim, centre, and his two killers

Moment London knife victim, 22, buys drinks for his killers before they stab him to death in street

An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street

UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patrick Mullins aboard Nick Rockett after winning the Randox Grand Nationa

Nick Rockett wins 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus
She was reportedly robbed outside an Italian restaurant in Cheshire

Wife of Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana ‘robbed of £62K handbag and Rolex’

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'
The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Two people killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Easter eggs have been recalled over a potential risk of 'metal'

'Do not eat' warning as major chocolate brand recalls two Easter eggs amid fears they contain metal
Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children
Lucy Connolly

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for racial hatred tweet after Southport attacks 'denied temporary release'
The scene at Beckenham Place Park

Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.

Meta and Pinterest 'make secret donation to Molly Russell charity'

Elton John

Sir Elton John says he 'can't read, watch TV or see his boys play rugby' as he opens up about health battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew with Charles, his brother

King Charles dragged into Prince Andrew's 'Chinese spy' scandal

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out

Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News