Southampton suffer earliest relegation in Premier League history after Tottenham defeat

Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, looks dejected after the team's defeat and confirmed relegation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Southampton have suffered the earliest relegation in Premier League history after a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham.

The Saints are the first team ever to be relegated from the league with seven games of a season remaining and are still a point short of equalling Derby's record low 11-point haul from 2007-08.

Brennan Johnson's first-half brace and Mathys Tel's stoppage-time penalty, following Mateus Fernandes' 90th-minute goal, condemned Southampton to relegation with seven games remaining – breaking the previous record of six matches – ensuring an immediate return to the Championship.

However, the south coast club's dreadful season could worsen, as Ivan Juric's team, currently on 10 points, is just one point away from matching the lowest-ever tally in a Premier League season, held by Derby County, who finished with 11 points in 2007/08.

A beleaguered Southampton offered the ideal opposition for Spurs to gain some confidence and momentum ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Hotspur Stadium.

The victory was also a much-needed boost for under-fire Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, as Spurs ended their four-game winless league streak, climbing to 13th in the table.