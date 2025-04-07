Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after record-breaking Premier League relegation

7 April 2025, 13:19

Ivan Juric
Ivan Juric. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Southampton boss Ivan Juric's short, unsuccessful stint with the club has come to an end after the south coast side’s record-breaking relegation on Sunday.

The Premier League club became the earliest-ever relegated team in the division’s history after Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Tottenham.

The loss saw the side earn the unwanted record of being the fastest-ever team to be relegated back to the second tier in Premier League history.

Juric managed just one Premier League win after signing an 18-month deal to succeed Russell Martin in December.

Ivan Juric has been sacked by Southampton
Ivan Juric has been sacked by Southampton. Picture: Getty

Simon Rusk has been appointed interim manager, just as he was in December, and will be assisted for the remaining seven games by homegrown midfielder Adam Lallana.

Saints said in a statement: “We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our men’s first team manager, Ivan Juric, to end his spell at the club.

“Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.

“With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.

“The process of finding a new manager to lead us as we look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has now begun and is being led by group technical director Johannes Spors.”

Southampton become the quickest team to be relegated in Premier League history
Southampton become the quickest team to be relegated in Premier League history. Picture: Getty

Southampton go down with just two Premier League wins, with the team at risk of becoming the worst side in the division’s history.

Sunday’s loss at Spurs was their 25th of a campaign in which they have collected a meagre 10 points, putting them in danger of breaking Derby’s ignominious record-low of 11 set in 2007-08.

This is Southampton’s second relegation in three full seasons under Sport Republic, who became owners of the club in January 2022.

The beleaguered club’s statement continued: “We remain incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our fans.

“Their continued dedication and passion, despite what has been a very tough season, is remarkable and is appreciated by everyone at the club.

“Despite the challenges that relegation will bring, our goal is to restore a sense of pride for them in their team and club once again.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who previously worked at Southampton as assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl, is the early favourite to succeed Juric, who was sacked by Serie A side Roma earlier in the season.

German coach Rohl was a target before the Croatian’s appointment, while former Hull boss Liam Rosenior has been linked having enjoyed an impressive first season with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Rock-bottom Southampton return to action at home to high-flying Aston Villa on Saturday.

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News