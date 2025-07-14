Spanish government to probe Lamine Yamal's birthday bash over 'dwarf exploitation' and 'paid breast size' guests

14 July 2025, 20:45

The Spanish state has condemned Yamal, who celebrated his landmark birthday this weekend with around 200 people attending the private event
The Spanish state has condemned Yamal, who celebrated his landmark birthday this weekend with around 200 people attending the private event. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday party is set to be investigated by the Spanish government after "dwarves were exploited" and women with "specific breast measurements were paid to attend".

Model Claudio Calvo claimed the Barcelona superstar supposedly paid for 12 women with a "certain breast size" to attend the controversial bash.

As a result, the government are seeking a massive fine and probe into the mafia-themed shindig, which also reportedly included paid attendees with dwarfism.

This led to outcries from members of the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), who have threatened legal action.

The Spanish state has now joined these groups in condemning Yamal, who celebrated his landmark birthday over the weekend with around 200 people attending the private event.

According to Marca, the winger could be hit with a fine of up to £867,000.

Furthermore, the General Director of Disability, Jesús Martín, has urged Spanish ministers to approve a formal inquiry.

Mr Martin expressed concern that this type of party sets a dangerous example for impressionable young fans, who look up to Yamal and may copy his behaviour.

Model Claudio Calvo claimed the Barcelona superstar supposedly paid for 12 women with a 'certain breast size' to attend the controversial bash
Model Claudio Calvo claimed the Barcelona superstar supposedly paid for 12 women with a 'certain breast size' to attend the controversial bash. Picture: Instagram
The government are seeking a huge fine and probe into the mafia-themed shindig, which also had paid attendees with Dwarfism
The government are seeking a huge fine and probe into the mafia-themed shindig, which also had paid attendees with Dwarfism. Picture: X

He added: "We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful."

It is not clear what those with dwarfism were asked to do at the event, but ADEE strongly condemned the involvement of people with disabilities.

An ADEE statement read: "The ADEE, a member organization of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), condemns and publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal.

"The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful."

The Spanish International has made no public comment since the party, but did share a a one-minute clip on social media, showing the mafia-style theme and the private estate where the event was held.

The clip was accompanied by the caption: "Just 1 minute, enjoy it."

Birthday boy Yamal was dressed in sunglasses, a white suit with a red rose in his lapel, and carried a cane.

A £300,000 necklace featuring his initials "LY" was also worn by the teenager, which was gifted to him by Dominican rapper El Alfa.

Guests were not permitted to take mobile phones into the private event, but what allegedly took place has since been widely condemned.

Calvo, a Spanish model who won Miss Teenager Spain 2021 and Miss Teenager Europe 2022, claimed she was asked to attend.

She alleged that organisers were seeking to hire 12 blonde women with specific breast sizes for the celebration.

Calvo said she declined the invitation - for which she would hav been paid up to 20,000, after receiving a list of demands.

Speaking on Spanish television show Tardear TV, the model said: "I have screenshots of everything, the conversations, they told me that the fee would be a certain amount between 10,000 and 20,000 euros.

"But the truth is that you don't really know what you're getting into, because they don't tell you what they really expect from you beyond "having a good time" at the party.

"They asked for blonde girls with a certain breast size," Calvo claimed, adding organisers were looking for "models or escorts".

A number of pictures from the event have since been shared on social media, showing Yamal alongside some of his Barcelona team-mates Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

Yamal has not publicly commented on Calvo's claims or criticism from the ADEE.

