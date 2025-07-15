Steven Gerrard becomes a grandad at 45 as his daughter, 21, gives birth to baby shared with jailed gangster's son

Sources have said Gerrard treats his daughter's partner Lee "just as he would anyone else”. Picture: Instagram

By Shannon Cook

Football legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandad after his 21-year-old daughter gave birth to her first child.

Gerrard moved back to the UK after his daughter, Lilly-Ella, announced her pregnancy.

Lilly-Ella shares the baby girl with her boyfriend, Lee Byrne.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Lilly-Ella shared a black-and-white snap of her boyfriend carrying the newborn tot in a cradle out of the hospital.

She captioned the photo: "2 becomes 3", tagging her other-half's Instagram handle alongside a pink heart and a baby emoji.

Lilly shared a photo of her boyfriend carrying their newborn baby out of the hospital. Picture: @Lilly.gerrardd - Instagram

Influencer Lilly announced her pregnancy on January 5 - sharing a photo of two positive pregnancy tests and a pair of baby shoes side by side with the caption: "Our little secret, the best news, mini us is on the way."

Her proud footballer dad commented on the post: "We can't wait - great news and congratulations we love you", alongside red heart emojis.

The Anfield midfielder quit his role as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq by mutual consent on January 29.

New dad Lee is the son of notorious Dublin gangster Liam Byrne. Byrne was slapped with a five-year prison sentence for weapons offences last year.

He is carrying out his stint in London’s HMP Belmarsh and is linked to one of Ireland’s most prominent criminal dynasties.

Lee’s grandfather James ‘Jaws’ Byrne, was a convicted armed robber and fraudster. He died last year at the age of 77 after a life of crime.

While some of Lee’s family members may have reputations as hardened criminals, the new dad has no history of committing illegal activities.

He has officially been in a relationship with Lilly-Ella, one of the football star’s three daughters, since October 2022.

Lee has previously said Lilly-Ella is “the best person he’s ever met”.

While Lilly-Ella grew up in Liverpool, she reportedly spends a lot of the time outside Britain.

She often shares posts with her 200,000-plus online following showing her in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.