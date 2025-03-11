Stuart Pearce breaks silence on medical emergency during transatlantic flight

11 March 2025, 14:08

Stuart Pearce has spoken about his health scare on a flight from America
Stuart Pearce has spoken about his health scare on a flight from America. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce says he feels "brilliant in myself" as he recovers from his recent health scare.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pearce spent five days in a Canadian hospital after experiencing chest pains on board a flight from the United States earlier this month.

The 62-year-old's flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow was diverted to St John's in Canada, from where he is currently arranging transport home.

England legend Stuart Pearce
England legend Stuart Pearce. Picture: Getty

Read More: Manchester United to build new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford

Read More: 2026 Fifa World Cup final to feature Super Bowl style half-time show - curated by Coldplay

Pearce said: "I just got a virus, I had a virus that just sort of attached itself to my heart that just needed clearing, rebooting and going through the process I think.

"So from what we gather, when I get home I obviously will have some medical checks there and go and see my GP and one or two other things I'm sure.

"But I feel brilliant in myself and have done since mid-last week to be honest with you, but I'm in really good hands."

Pearce, who had been in the US to attend the Super League match between Wigan and the Warrington team he supports, began experiencing chest pains around two hours into the flight home and praised the care he received from the Virgin Atlantic crew on board, who liaised with a doctor on the ground.

"They're the ones who really impressed me how well trained they were," Pearce said.

"My heart rate was racing, my resting heart rate from the time I was monitored on the airplane and the few days in hospital was anything above 155 beats a minute.

"Also my heart wasn't pumping enough blood around the system by all accounts and there was some swelling, so they gave me some medication the first few days just to get that down.

"At the end of the week they said look, we're going to stick a tube down your throat and if there's no swelling around your heart we'll stop your heart and reboot it again, so that's exactly what they did on Friday.

"My heart went back to a normal rate and they released me the following day."

Pearce said he found the show of support he has received following his health scare "incredibly humbling".

During Forest's game against Manchester City on Saturday a message was displayed on the big screen at the City Ground reading, 'Get Well Soon Stuart' after three minutes, referencing Pearce's old shirt number three.

Pearce made 401 appearances for Forest during a 12-year stint and also played for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, whom he later managed. He also earned 78 caps for England.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

Body of Valentine's Day shooting suspect formally identified after being pulled from river

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Constance Marten's baby 'died after runaway aristocrat fell asleep on her' in 'tragic accident', defence claims

Madonna and Child by Antonio Solario

Stolen 16th-century Italian painting surfaces in Norfolk - but owner refuses to give it back to museum

Breaking
Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt.

Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother

The ships are still alight after the crash

No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England, Monday.

North Sea tanker collision: What is sodium cyanide and is it hazardous to humans and the environment?

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced

‘Hell will roll out the red carpet for you’: Father’s emotional statement to crossbow killer as he cowers in cell

Clifford searched Andrew Tate the night before the murders

Crossbow killer 'turned to poster boy for misogynists' Andrew Tate the night before triple murder, court hears

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced

'Coward' crossbow killer Kyle Clifford refuses to face justice as he hides in cell during sentencing

Exclusive
He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October

‘We did the right thing’: Couple slapped with £1,500 fine over migrant stowaway tell LBC they 'feared for their safety'

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the launch of the new themed land, World of Jumanji, at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, south west London, which opens to the public on Monday. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

The stadium would be the largest in the UK

Manchester United to build new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford

Paul was discovered unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

London, UK. 04th Mar, 2025. A protester holds a placard during the demonstration. Farmers marched through Central London on Pancake Day in their continued campaign to protest against the newly proposed Family Farm Tax.

Farmers could be forced to sell fields below market rate under proposed government land grab

Latest News

See more Latest News

12 million Nationwide customers will get the cash.

Millions of Brits to be given £50 by major building society - are you eligible?

Police carried out a 'tactical contact' on a motorbike

Moment police ram motorbike thief off the road after 80mph chase through London

Ted Warne-Harvey, 16

Teen electrocuted after being chased onto train tracks by armed gang of youths

YouTube star Alysha Burney found dead at 24 after 'being laced' while on birthday holiday to Mexico

YouTube star Alysha Burney dead at 24 during birthday holiday to Mexico

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia
Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims as toxic chemical cargo continues to burn

Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims, as ship carrying toxic cargo continues to burn
Exchequer Secretary James Murray, second furthers from the left, is set to scrap tax returns for hundreds of thousands of Brits.

Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,000 Brits with 'side-hustles'

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown
Minah Smallman called in to LBC's Ben Kentish on Online Safety Day.

Social media sites must take blame for harmful content, mum of murdered sisters whose killer was 'radicalised' tells LBC
Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message
Some TV crew members have thrown their support behind the Duchess of Sussex

Eight members of Meghan Markle's TV crew deny claims of 'toxic behaviour' made against the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News