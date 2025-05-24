Sunderland promoted to Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in Championship play-off final

24 May 2025, 17:20 | Updated: 24 May 2025, 17:46

Sunderland players celebrate promotion
Sunderland players celebrate promotion. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Watson had only been on the pitch since the 73rd minute when he was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The Blades had looked set to seal themselves an immediate promotion following their relegation last season, Tyreece Campbell’s goal midway through the first half handing Chris Wilder’s side a lead they held until the final 15 minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda then scored with a stunning drive to level for Regis Le Bris’ side before Watson produced a moment that will live long in Wearside folklore.

The stage was set for extra-time, before Watson’s dramatic intervention at the death.

It capped a stunning culmination to a first season in charge for Le Bris.

The French coach took over last summer after a tumultuous campaign that saw three different managers lead the team, but in only his second senior job in management – after joining from Lorient – he completed Sunderland’s long march back from the depths of League One.

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien, Tom Watson and Harrison Jones celebrate following the Sky Bet Championship play off final at Wembley Stadium,
Sunderland's Luke O'Nien, Tom Watson and Harrison Jones celebrate following the Sky Bet Championship play off final at Wembley Stadium,. Picture: Alamy
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris and Salis Abdul Samed celebrate
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris and Salis Abdul Samed celebrate. Picture: Alamy
Sunderland's Tom Watson lifts the trophy
Sunderland's Tom Watson lifts the trophy. Picture: PA

Sunderland’s match-winner Tommy Watson revealed he had been dreaming of scoring the decisive goal at Wembley all week.

Asked if he had sensed an opportunity as he came off the bench, he told reporters “A hundred per cent. I’ve been thinking of it for weeks. That story was written when I came off the bench and I couldn’t have pictured it any better, to be honest.

“I got closed down and I saw a little gap and I just used the defender and (put it) straight in the bottom corner.”

