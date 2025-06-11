‘Look at me, you PIG’ snaps tennis star during tense handshake on court after defeat

Fabio Fognini and Corentin Moutet shared a tense handshake after the Frenchman's victory. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A tennis star branded his rival a pig and a ’s***’ after being defeated in a tense clash on court.

Veteran Italian Fabio Fognini faced off against Corentin Moutet in Stuttgart. Fognini, 38, was beaten 6-4 6-7 6-3 by Frenchman Moutet, 26 at the ATP 250 event in Germany.

At one point Fognini snapped his racquet over his knee and tossed it away as frustrations grew on court.

Moutet won after Fognini sliced a backhand wide, pumping his fist in celebration.

Spicy handshake 🌶️@moutet99 wins the battle of the entertainers 6-4 6-7 6-3 vs Fognini 🍿#BOSSOPEN pic.twitter.com/75P18ZH0rW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 10, 2025

As the pair met at the net to shake hands, Moutet glanced at his opponent, who glared back, saying in French: “said in French "Regarde-moi, petit cochon!" - or "Look at me, you little pig!"

Angered by something, he said: “You're a piece of s***!”

Moutet ignored him and took the crowd’s appluase.

Fognini, the former World No 9, had been handed a wildcard entry for the event, but after the first round defeat Moutet will go on to take on favourite Alexander Zverev.