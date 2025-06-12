Thomas Frank joins Spurs as new boss on three-year deal

Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach, the Premier League club have announced. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Thomas Frank has been confirmed as Tottenham’s new head coach on a three-year deal.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy moved swiftly for former Brentford boss Frank after they dismissed Ange Postecoglou only 16 days on from Europa League glory.

Following negotiations with Brentford during the past week over Frank’s release clause and backroom staff, the 51-year-old has been announced as Tottenham head coach and will bring with him Justin Cochrane, who will return to the club where he started his coaching journey more than a decade ago.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Frank as our new head coach on a contract that runs until 2028.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Brentford. Picture: Alamy

Frank is the 14th permanent head coach of Daniel Levy’s 24-year tenure as Spurs chairman and will take over a club which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008 did not prevent Postecoglou losing his job, with a statement last Friday citing it as “one of the toughest decisions” the board has made.

A club record in the Premier League of 22 defeats ultimately cost Postecoglou, even though he faced a winter injury crisis and prioritised Europa League success over league fixtures during the latter months of the season.

Postecoglou’s dismissal sparked a flurry of tributes from Spurs players and Frank’s initial task in north London will be to stabilise a shocked dressing room.

However, the Danish coach has gained a reputation for excellent man-management skills during his impressive seven-year spell in charge of Brentford, where he won 136 of his 317 matches as head coach.