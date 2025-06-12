Thomas Frank set to join Spurs – and he’s bringing key Brentford backroom staff with him

By Frankie Elliott

Thomas Frank's appointment as Tottenham Hotspur head coach is all but done, after an agreement was struck to bring his assistant coach Justin Cochrane with him.

The current Brentford manager has been in talks to take over the reins at Spurs after Ange Postecoglou was sacked following the Europa League final victory.

Chairman Daniel Levy quickly identified the Dane as an ideal replacement and made an official approach to bring him to the club on Monday.

According to David Ornstein, Frank's appointment is set to be announced by this weekend, after a deal was agreed between the two clubs, which will see key figures of the 51-year-old's backroom staff join him in north London.

Alongside his trusted number two Cochrane, Chris Haslam and Joe Newton will also join the club as part of the coaching team.

Frank's contract at the Bees is set to run until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause in the region of £10million.

He will take over a side that won European silverware last season but also finished just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

It was this poor league performance that would lead to Postecoglou losing his job, despite ending the club's 17-year trophy drought.