Thomas Partey signs for Villarreal while on bail for multiple rape charges

By Jacob Paul

Thomas Partey has signed for Villarreal after the ex-Arsenal midfielder was granted conditional bail for multiple rape charges.

Villarreal have condemned “violence in all its forms” after signing the player, who was charged with five counts of rape against two women following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Ghana international was also charged with sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, while he was an Arsenal player.

Furious Villarreal fans signed a petition to stop the signing earlier this week, decrying it as the “darkest day in our club’s history.

More than 800 fans signed the petition which calls the transfer a "slap in the face" to the club's supporters and “all victims of sexual abuse worldwide”.

Partey was charged four days after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of June. Picture: Alamy

"A player accused and charged of such heinous crimes must not have any relation to a club like Villarreal, which prides itself on values such as family spirit and community," the description read.

But Villarreal announced on Thursday afternoon they had reached an agreement with the former Atletico Madrid, Real Mallorca and Almeria player, who will join his team-mates at the training ground on Friday.

The club did not specify the length of contract he has signed.

Villarreal said in a statement on X: “The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceeding in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

“The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.

“Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

Partey, who was charged four days after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of June, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2.

One of the conditions of his bail is that he must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 in a £45.3million switch from Atletico and made 120 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Villarreal statement said: “Thomas Teye Partey is a complete midfielder with great stamina and exceptional physical attributes. He is an excellent ball-winner and has the ability to start moves from deep.

“The African footballer also boasts a good shot from mid-range and has the ability to break lines when driving forward.”