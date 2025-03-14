Thomas Tuchel announces his first England squad including two uncapped defenders and a recall for Marcus Rashford

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Thomas Tuchel has announced his first England squad ahead of the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia.

Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the England squad as manager Thomas Tuchel names his first squad since taking charge last year.

Newcastle's towering defender Dan Burn and Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly have received their first call ups.

Reece James of Chelsea and Kyle Walker are also among the other players recalled.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the return of Jordan Henderson, who hasn't featured for the Three Lions for some time.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are the other uncapped players involved but have previously been selected by the senior team.

Spurs forward Dominic Solanke has earned a call up after playing just two games since his return from injury.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who scored England's only goal in last year's European Championship final, has kept his place in the squad.

Rashford, who looks reinvented since moving on loan to Aston Villa, will be hoping to recreate his club form for Tuchel's side.

Phil Foden, who has come under some criticism this year, also keeps his place.

The German, who has also previously managed Paris St Germain and Chelsea, became only the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello when given the job last year.

Labelling it an "honour", the German manager explained taking up the role ahead of England's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is a "huge privilege".

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2024 semi-final. Picture: Getty

After being given the Three Lions job, Tuchel said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

"I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."