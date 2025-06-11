'I'm in the right place': Thomas Tuchel wants to extend England head coach job until Euro 2028

England head coach Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Thomas Tuchel wants to extend his deal and lead England into Euro 2028 even if they do not win the World Cup next summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 51-year-old began life as Gareth Southgate’s successor at the turn of the year and, having started with three qualifications victories, tasted defeat for the first time in a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday.

That 3-1 friendly loss at the City Ground ended in boos but did not dim Tuchel’s enthusiasm for a job he is contracted to until after next year’s World Cup in North America.

A home Euros follows hot on the heels of that tournament and the head coach admits he likes the idea of extending his deal with the Football Association.

“I will always be tempted to stay because I love the group and I love the opportunity,” Tuchel told talkSPORT.

“It’s an honour to be English head coach.

Read more: Tuchel insists ‘no need to panic’ as England booed off for second time in four days after shock defeat against Senegal

Read more: Harry Kane wants England to learn from 3-1 defeat to Senegal after team booed off pitch

England manager Thomas Tuchel throws the ball back in to play during the international friendly match at The City Ground, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

“I know what’s coming after (the World Cup), a huge tournament in England. I will always be tempted. I can tell you that even after the disappointing result yesterday.”

Asked if he would like to stay for Euro 2028 even if England did not lift the World Cup, the England head coach said: “If you ask me today, yes, because like I said, I feel that I’m in the right place.

“I enjoy to be where I am at the moment. I love the new challenge. I wanted a new challenge, I wanted a new environment.

“I feel the support, I feel the trust and the respect of the people in the federation. I love the group of players, I want to push them and it just feels right, so, yeah, a clear yes from my side.”