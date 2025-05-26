Simon Marks 4pm - 7pm
Thousands of football fans gather in Liverpool and London to watch victory parades
26 May 2025, 15:32 | Updated: 26 May 2025, 15:38
Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal fans are gathering across the UK to celebrate their teams' Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League victories.
The streets of Liverpool are lined with hundreds of thousands of fans as supporters watch the Premier League champions parade through the city.
Fans are climbing onto buildings, walls, lampposts and even traffic lights to catch a glimpse of the victors as the parade winds its way through the city, following a 10-mile route that is expected to take more than two hours to complete.
リヴァプールの🏆優勝パレード始まったねpic.twitter.com/KCU7jcuzSM— liverpool and liverpool (@tkakrw) May 26, 2025
Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy at a packed Anfield stadium on Sunday.
Mo Salah scored a late equaliser for Liverpool to equal the single-season record for most goal contributions in a Premier League season.
Liverpool players on that open-top bus lookin’ like kings of the city, flares lit, crowd wild, bare smiles…proper scenes 🔥 #LFCParade #YNWA pic.twitter.com/i9VZM92xna— 𝐎𝐓𝐆 🌊 (@LFCotg) May 26, 2025
Liverpool City Council predicts at least half a million people will turn out to watch the victory parade.
Across the country, the streets of South London have turned red and blue as Crystal Palace fans gathered to watch the players' open-top bus journey towards Selhurst Park, which began just after 1pm today.
Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, winning the team their first major trophy.
🏆✨ Crystal Palace are celebrating their first ever major trophy today with an open bus parade. The fans made sure to turn up! ❤️💙#Crystalpalace #Facup— Football Pundit (@footballpund10) May 26, 2025
pic.twitter.com/3qOQ7gC93N
Supporters chased after the bus as it moved slowly through South London, carrying Palace flags and setting off red and blue flares.
Fans have also filled the pitch and stands at Selhurst Park, where there will be speeches from the players and manager and the club's end-of-season awards will be presented.
Crystal Palace taraftarı muhteşem bir atmosfer yarattı.pic.twitter.com/CEqYxDlZFo— Yeni Açık (@yeniacikcom) May 26, 2025
Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, Arsenal fans congregated this morning outside the Emirates Stadium to celebrate Arsenal Women's Champions League victory over Barcelona.
Arsenal Women beat three-time European champions Barcelona Women 1-0 at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday, winning the Gunners their second European title.
It was good to see so many Arsenal fans out today to support our women’s team.— GoonerNewsLive (@ArsenalRunzFut) May 26, 2025
This club is special‼️ pic.twitter.com/oj1TVyZqD8
The Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium to celebrate Arsenal Women’s Champions League triumph this morning. 🤯❤️— Prince Michael (@ArsenalFC_3) May 26, 2025
🎥 @ArtdeRoche pic.twitter.com/Q3fZgeeGes
Fans at the front of the crowd arrived outside the Emirates Stadium at 6am to nab the best view of the victors.
The players lifted the trophy and danced on stage as clouds of red and white confetti were fired into the air behind them.
Gaffer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GLF6ihzhwK— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 26, 2025