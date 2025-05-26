Thousands of football fans gather in Liverpool and London to watch victory parades

26 May 2025, 15:32 | Updated: 26 May 2025, 15:38

Liverpool fans watch on as the team bus approaches during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool.
Liverpool fans watch on as the team bus approaches during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal fans are gathering across the UK to celebrate their teams' Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League victories.

The streets of Liverpool are lined with hundreds of thousands of fans as supporters watch the Premier League champions parade through the city.

Fans are climbing onto buildings, walls, lampposts and even traffic lights to catch a glimpse of the victors as the parade winds its way through the city, following a 10-mile route that is expected to take more than two hours to complete.

Crowds gather near Liverpool Waterfront before the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool.
Crowds gather near Liverpool Waterfront before the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy
Liverpool fans start to line the streets ahead of the open top bus parade to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the English Premier League.
Liverpool fans start to line the streets ahead of the open top bus parade to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the English Premier League. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy at a packed Anfield stadium on Sunday.

Mo Salah scored a late equaliser for Liverpool to equal the single-season record for most goal contributions in a Premier League season.

Thousands of Liverpool fans line the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the Premier League following the team lifting the trophy at their home ground at Anfield last week.s
Thousands of Liverpool fans line the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the Premier League following the team lifting the trophy at their home ground at Anfield last week. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool City Council predicts at least half a million people will turn out to watch the victory parade.

Across the country, the streets of South London have turned red and blue as Crystal Palace fans gathered to watch the players' open-top bus journey towards Selhurst Park, which began just after 1pm today.

Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, winning the team their first major trophy.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered across the city to celebrate Crystal Palace’s historic victory in the FA Cup.
Thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered across the city to celebrate Crystal Palace's historic victory in the FA Cup. Picture: Alamy
Crystal Palace fan Mark Parkinson, 61, with grandson Mason Russell, 10 weeks old, before the FA Cup winners parade in London.
Crystal Palace fan Mark Parkinson, 61, with grandson Mason Russell, 10 weeks old, before the FA Cup winners parade in London. Picture: Alamy

Supporters chased after the bus as it moved slowly through South London, carrying Palace flags and setting off red and blue flares.

Fans have also filled the pitch and stands at Selhurst Park, where there will be speeches from the players and manager and the club's end-of-season awards will be presented.

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley.
Crystal Palace won the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley. Picture: Alamy
Thousands of Palace fans gathered to watch the open-top bus parade
Thousands of Palace fans gathered to watch the open-top bus parade. Picture: Alamy
Fans show their support from a wall outside Selhurst Park during the trophy parade
Fans show their support from a wall outside Selhurst Park during the trophy parade. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, Arsenal fans congregated this morning outside the Emirates Stadium to celebrate Arsenal Women's Champions League victory over Barcelona.

Arsenal Women beat three-time European champions Barcelona Women 1-0 at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday, winning the Gunners their second European title.

Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord of Arsenal celebrate with the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy during celebrations at Emirates Stadium
Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord of Arsenal celebrate with the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy during celebrations at Emirates Stadium. Picture: Getty
Fans outside the Emirates Stadium hold signs with messages of support for the women's team
Fans outside the Emirates Stadium hold signs with messages of support for the women's team. Picture: Alamy

Fans at the front of the crowd arrived outside the Emirates Stadium at 6am to nab the best view of the victors.

The players lifted the trophy and danced on stage as clouds of red and white confetti were fired into the air behind them.

Confetti canons fire as the Arsenal Women's team lift the trophy outside the Emirates Stadium
Confetti canons fire as the Arsenal Women's team lift the trophy outside the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Alamy
Fans outside the Emirates Stadium await the trophy lift
Fans outside the Emirates Stadium await the trophy lift. Picture: Alamy

