Like father like son: Tiger Woods son Charlie wins first golf tournament

29 May 2025, 09:50

Charlie Woods (l) with Tiger (r). Charlie has won his first golf tournament
Charlie Woods (l) with Tiger (r). Charlie has won his first golf tournament. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Tiger Woods' son Charlie won his first American Junior Golf Association tournament at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in Florida.

The 16-year-old carded a six-under par final round of 66 to win the tournament on 15 under at Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Bowling Green.

Woods finished three shots in front of Phillip Dunham, Willie Gordon and Luke Colton.

Tiger Woods watches his son, Charlie Woods, putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando
Tiger Woods watches his son, Charlie Woods, putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando. Picture: Alamy

He started the event 604th in the AJGA boys rankings with his previous best tournament performance - tied for 25th - at the Junior Invitational in March.

Before this week, the younger Woods' best result on the AJGA circuit was a share of 25th place at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.He has competed with his father in the last five editions of the PNC Championship - a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member - and last December they finished runners-up for a second time.

Tiger, a 15-time major winner, has been absent from tournaments since he underwent surgery in March to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the rest of the PGA Tour season.

