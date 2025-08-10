Second fatality from same Tokyo boxing event as Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injury

Hiromasa Urakawa has become the second boxer to die from brain injuries sustained at the same event in Tokyo. Picture: World Boxing Organisation/Facebook

By Rebecca Henrys

Hiromasa Urakawa has become the second boxer to die from brain injuries sustained at the same event in Tokyo.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) announced the death of Japanese boxer Urakawa at the age of 28 on Sunday following a bout with Yoji Saito on August 2.

It occurred days after Shigetoshi Kotari, who fought out a draw with Yamato Hata on the same card in Tokyo, died due to injuries to his brain.

"The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo," a WBO statement read.

"This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card.

Challenger Shigetoshi Kotari looks (L) dejected as champoin Yamato Hata reats after their draw of the OPBF Super Featherweight title bout at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on August 2, 2025. Credit: Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO/Alamy Live News. Picture: Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO/Alamy Live News

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Lightweight Urakawa fought 14 times as a professional (10-4, 7KOs), while Tokyo featherweight Kotari contested 12 bouts (8-2-2, 5KOs).

The Japanese Boxing Commission has since announced all Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title fights will be reduced from 12 rounds to 10.